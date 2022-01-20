ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News taps Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones to host their own weekend shows

They'll fill the void left by Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro, who are moving to Fox News' weekday...

Related
The Independent

Jesse Watters: Anger as Fox promotes host that Fauci demanded be fired over ‘kill shot’ comment

Fox News host Jesse Watters, a co-host of The Five, will take over the network’s 7pm prime time slot, in a move that shifts the network more towards opinion coverage and sparked anger on Twitter.Mr Watters’ promotion was seen by some as intolerable in the wake of comments he made about Dr Anthony Fauci, head of NIAID, at a conservative conference.“Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters’ World. We look forward to watching him expand...
TV & VIDEOS
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Kilmeade of Fox News bit the bullet

For many conservatives who still think — or pretend — that Joe Biden didn’t win the presidency by 7 million votes, the open secret was exposed last week by someone they could hardly call a liberal. That would be Brian Kilmeade of Fox News, about as trusted in the right wing media as anyone not named Sean Hannity (more on him later.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Taps Jeanine Pirro to Co-Host ‘The Five’

Jeanine Pirro is getting a promotion at Fox News. The former prosecutor and vocal Donald Trump supporter will join Fox’s afternoon panel show The Five as a co-host, alongside Jesse Watters (who will soon be getting his own show at 7 p.m.), Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. In addition, Fox News says that the liberal co-host chair will be filled by three rotating regulars: Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera and Jessica Tarlov. The chair has been empty since last May, when Juan Williams left the program. The moves will take effect Jan. 24. Pirro has been with Fox News since 2006, when she...
ENTERTAINMENT
Channel 3000

Fox, MSNBC and CNN show differing directions with new hosts and shows

On Monday morning CNN, MSNBC and Fox all made programming announcements that doubled as statements about each network’s positioning in the news and talk marketplace. Fox went even further into right-wing talk, promoting the jocular and vehemently anti-Biden commentator Jesse Watters to helm its 7 p.m. hour. MSNBC went the opposite direction politically, as would be expected, but it did follow a similar direction conceptually, hiring former Biden insider Symone D. Sanders to host talk shows on cable and streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
Brian Kilmeade
Jesse Watters
Jeanine Pirro
Washington Post

Jesse Watters says the thing about Fox News that they’re not supposed to say

Jesse Watters’s career at Fox News blossomed when he started doing man-on-the-street segments that usually ran during Bill O’Reilly’s prime-time opinion show. Called “Watters’ World,” the bits were generally the sort of anti-Democrat shtick that often makes it on-air at the network. Before regularly appearing on camera, he was the producer responsible for a series of interviews in which presumed opponents of the political right were confronted in public by a camera and a microphone.
ENTERTAINMENT
inquirer.com

Philadelphia native Jesse Watters gets a promotion at Fox News

Fox News has named Philadelphia native Jesse Watters the new host of its 7 p.m. hour, rebranding the show Jesse Watters Primetime. The new show will begin Jan. 24. Watters, who grew up in Germantown and East Falls, has worked for Fox News since 2002, moving up through the ranks from a production assistant to gaining fame for combative man-on-the-street interviews for former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mediaite.com

Thumbs Up for Brian Kilmeade. Thumbs Down for Many of His Colleagues. A Bizarrely Epic Ted Cruz Meltdown. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022. That’s how Mediaite’s Colby Hall began this column about the Fox & Friends host’s comments Friday morning imploring the nation to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, and your friendly neighborhood Mediaite newsletter correspondent agrees wholeheartedly with that sentiment.
JOE BIDEN
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Names Jesse Watters Permanent Host of 7 p.m. Hour

After a year of rotating guest hosts, Fox News Channel has found its new 7 p.m. host. Fox News has tapped Jesse Watters as the permanent host of the hour, the company said Monday. Watters has been a co-host of The Five since 2017, and also hosts a weekend program called Watters’ World. Watters will remain a co-host of The Five, while the channel will look for a new show to replace his weekend program. The conservative commentator started as a production assistant at Fox News, and first appeared on-air while working as a producer for Bill O’Reilly’s show The O’Reilly Factor....
TV & VIDEOS
