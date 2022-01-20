Jolene Purdy and Midori Francis to star in Epix TV movie thriller Unseen

We haven’t known This Is Us‘ Phillip very long… but way he gazed at Kate in Tuesday’s season premiere told us a lot about the heretofore reserved Brit. That said, new cast addition Chris Geere previews that even though a flash-forward in Season 5 clued us in to the fact that Kate and Phillip will eventually marry, there’ll be no whirlwind romance between the two. Instead, Geere says, there’ll be a “slow build” from co-workers to life partners. And that makes sense, given how Kate is very married — to Toby — at the current point in the story. Consequently, the...

TV SERIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO