Jolene Purdy and Midori Francis to star in Epix TV movie thriller Unseen

 2 days ago

directed by Yoko Okumura, is the next project from Epix’s and Blumhouse’s eight TV movie deal. According to...

BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pauses Production, ‘NCIS: LA’ Pushes Restart As TV Series Face Mass Delays & Shutdowns Amid Omicron Surge

Exactly a year after the winter 2021 Covid surge delayed post-holiday break return to production on most TV shows, the Omicron variant’s ultra wide spread is once again interrupting TV production. According to sources, NCIS has paused production after a positive test in Zone A, which includes the cast and those interacting with them. The case is believed to involve a cast member. I hear that for now, the intention is still for the show to resume filming with the NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode next week but plans are all in flux amid the unprecedented infection rates. Some sources indicate the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox’s ‘The Cleaning Lady’: TV Review

The Cleaning Lady packs a ton of plot into its pilot. The drama’s title character is a Cambodian doctor living as an undocumented immigrant in Las Vegas, raising a young son with a rare and dangerous immunodeficiency disease while working first as a cleaning lady for events — and then, reluctantly, as a literal cleaner for the mob, which in turn attracts the interest of the FBI. Yet for all the bloody twists and tear-jerking turns that concept dishes out, the show itself feels oddly sedate. Too restrained to be properly soapy and too silly to be convincingly gritty, The Cleaning...
Vibe

Max Julien, Star Of The Classic Blaxploitation Film, ‘The Mack,’ Dead At 88

Actor Max Julien, famous for his leading role in the classic 1973 blaxploitation film, The Mack, died this past Saturday (Jan. 1). He was 88 years old. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The news of Julien’s death was revealed by comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker, who shared his memories of his close friend in a brief tribute posted on social media. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” A native of Washington D.C.,...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
The Hollywood Reporter

Godzilla and Kaiju Monster TV Series in the Works From Legendary, Apple

The big-screen world of Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse is getting the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and the mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in the popular films. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be executive produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and Robert Kirkman series Outcast, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic book work such as Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye. The two will act as the show’s co-creators with Black as the showrunner. Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jodie Foster Joins Annette Bening in Biopic ‘Nyad’ for Black Bear, Netflix (Exclusive)

Jodie Foster has joined Annette Bening in Nyad, a biopic on marathon swimmer Diana Nyad that has landed at Netflix. Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, known for their documentary work, including the Oscar-winning Free Solo, are making their narrative debut with the drama. The project, produced by Andrew Lazar and Teddy Schwarzman, was developed by Mad Chance and Black Bear Pictures after being initially introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in March 2020. Nyad is a long-distance swimmer who, in 2013 at the age of 64, became the first person to swim the 110-mile distance from Cuba to Florida...
The Independent

New on Netflix: Every new movie and TV show coming this month in January 2022

It might be a new year, but it’s business as usual for Netflix.The streaming service is hoping to cure any post-Christmas blues with a busy January 2022.Users will be treated to new seasons of Ricky Gervais’ comedy After Life and Jason Bateman drama Ozark.Meanwhile, film wise, the fourth Scream film is arriving just ahead of the release of the long-awaited fifth instalment on 14 January.You’ll also be able to watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread after going to see the director’s new film,Licorice Pizza, in cinemas.Below is the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix...
TVLine

This Is Us' Chris Geere Gauges Kate and Phillip's Incoming, Inevitable Romance

We haven’t known This Is Us‘ Phillip very long… but way he gazed at Kate in Tuesday’s season premiere told us a lot about the heretofore reserved Brit. That said, new cast addition Chris Geere previews that even though a flash-forward in Season 5 clued us in to the fact that Kate and Phillip will eventually marry, there’ll be no whirlwind romance between the two. Instead, Geere says, there’ll be a “slow build” from co-workers to life partners. And that makes sense, given how Kate is very married — to Toby — at the current point in the story. Consequently, the...
GeekTyrant

OZARK Star Julia Garner Set to Star in Paramount Thriller APARTMENT 7A

Ozark star and Emmy award-winning actress Julia Garner has signed on to star in the upcoming psychological thriller Apartment 7A for Paramount. John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via Sunday Night along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller via their Platinum Dunes. Natalie Erika James, writer and...
digitalspy.com

Ozark star lands next lead movie role in new thriller

Ozark star Julia Garner has landed her next leading role, according to reports. As Ozark gears up for its fourth and final season, one of its breakout stars is looking even further ahead, with Julia Garner – who plays Ruth Langmore – reportedly signing on to front an upcoming psychological thriller.
NWI.com

100 movies that became TV shows

Stacker researched the history of film and television to find 100 films in a variety of different genres that were later turned into TV shows.
tasteofcinema.com

The 10 Best TV Tie-In Movies

5. The Muppet Movie (1979) Once upon a time, the hottest gig in Hollywood was appearing on “The Muppet Show”, a sketch/variety show run and hosted entirely by a team of anthropomorphic puppets (“the Muppets”). “The Muppet Movie” tells an (though, as Kermit points out in...
thedigitalfix.com

Sarah Snook and Elizabeth Banks starring in beanie babies movie for Apple TV

The Beanie Baby boom and bust of the 1990s is getting a narrative film for Apple TV, starring Zach Galifiankis and Elizabeth Banks. Succession‘s Sarah Snook and Blockers’ Geraldine Viswanathan will also star. SNL’s Kristin Gore writes and co-directs with her husband Damian Kulash, lead singer of OK Go (a band known for their elaborate music videos).
Variety

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Stars in Apple TV Plus’ Thriller Series

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “Suspicion,” an eight-episode limited series starring Uma Thurman, premiering on Feb. 4. Thurman plays a high-profile CEO living in New York City, where her son is taken by four mysterious, masked kidnappers at a hotel. As the FBI and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency set their eyes on four seemingly ordinary British citizens staying at the hotel, they scramble to prove their innocence — but not everyone can be trusted. In the trailer, the four British visitors struggle to provide alibis, finding themselves in a trans-Atlantic game of cat and mouse. Starring alongside Thurman are Kunal...
Deadline

Billy Eichner Romantic Comedy ‘Bros’ Moves To Fall After ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Re-Assignment To 2023

Universal Pictures’ Billy Eichner romantic comedy Bros has moved from August 12 this year to September 30. The news comes after Paramount today moved Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 from that September 30 date to July 14, 2023. Bros is the only major studio release on September 30, the weekend before Sony/Marvel’s animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 debuts. Bros is billed as “the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.” Eichner stars and co-wrote with Nicholas Stoller directing. The pic is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Joshua Church (co-producer of Trainwreck, Step Brothers) and executive produced by Eichner.
