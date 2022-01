New York's COVID numbers are on a slow decline, but "we are not out of the woods yet." On Tuesday, Hochul announced 22,312 COVID tests came back positive in the past 24 hours. "We're seeing the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, but we are not out of the woods yet with this winter surge," Hochul said. "We need to remain vigilant and continue using the tools to protect ourselves and our loved ones. That means getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested, and staying home, if you're not feeling well."

