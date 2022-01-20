ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Euphoria's Algee Smith doesn't know why he's missing in Season 2

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I’m not even really sure, to be honest with you," the Chris...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Algee Smith
Person
Sam Levinson
Watauga Democrat

John Cena doesn't think he's 'qualified' to be a dad

John Cena isn't sure he's "qualified" to have children as he doesn't have the "passion" for fatherhood at the moment. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

This Euphoria Promo Reveals Nate's Fate After The Season 2 Premiere

After an unexpectedly long hiatus, Euphoria is finally back, and the trippy teen drama didn’t pull any punches in its twist-filled Season 2 premiere. Most of the Jan. 9 episode took place at a chaotic house party, mirroring the show’s series premiere back in 2019. And just like that first episode, this one also ended with a jaw-dropping moment. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t watched Euphoria Season 2, Episode 1, “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door.” The brutal confrontation capping off the Euphoria Season 2 premiere had some viewers wondering if Nate was left for dead, but they quickly got answers in the Season 2, Episode 2 promo.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Ben Affleck Reveals His ‘Biggest Superpower’ And Why He’s Doesn’t Mind David Fincher Making Him Do A ‘Million Takes’

After playing superheroes like Daredevil and Batman throughout his lengthy career, one would think Ben Affleck’s superpower lies within the realm of comic book heroes. In reality, the Oscar winner can’t actually use his radar sense to detect nearby threats or fly across the streets of Gotham. However, his real "superpower" is a decidedly more human skill.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euphoria
TVLine

Snowpiercer Video: Daveed Diggs and Rowan Blanchard Preview Overheated Season 3, Tease Melanie's Return

It’s gonna be a hot one on the pirate train when Snowpiercer Season 3 pulls away from the proverbial station this Monday night. When last we tuned into TNT’s dystopian drama, Andre (played by Daveed Diggs) had orchestrated it so that he and a handful of other friendlies explosively broke away from Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) and Big Alice, in their own 10-car pirate train. Before doing so, Andre made sure to hold onto Miss Audrey (Lena Hall), Wilford’s No. 1 gal, so as to ensure the safety of his baby momma Zarah (Sheila Vand), who was still on Big Alice....
TV SERIES
Primetimer

André Leon Talley gave America's Next Top Model a much-needed wake-up call during his four-season run

The fashion icon, who died this week at age 73, made Top Model the show it pretended to be, says Allegra Frank. "Talley’s tenure on ANTM was something else, and he practically leapt from the television for young viewers like me," says Frank. "It lasted just four seasons, but it was a much-needed wake-up call for a show that had exhausted its welcome in Season 9, when the woman crowned Next Top Model was a 21-year-old with a personal connection to Tyra. Talley immediately brought a sense of gravitas, coupled with an infectious, innate love for the fashion world. In his assessments of the girls, he didn’t hold back from the occasional barbs that any good reality show character must drop—he regularly dubbed looks and photos as exuding 'dreckitude,' most memorably. But he also had a much more eloquent flair: He had 'cauldrons of love' for one girl; another looked like 'an ice cap-covered mountain.' Mostly, though, he walked in with a fedora and a cap, laughed a big laugh, praised the girls for looking like palace courtesans in their shots, and said that he wished to hang their photos in his salon. He saved fan-favorite contestants from elimination that the other judges found forgettable, but which Talley and viewers could never forget. (If you’ve seen that one GIF of a girl crying and fist-pumping, the context is that Talley had just voted for her to stay for another week.) He even brought the girls bouquets of flowers and drank Cognac with them in their hotel room." ALSO: Tyra Banks pays tribute to Talley: "Being in his presence was so magical. He made me smile, laugh and was a masterful teacher – a generous, genius historian."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Questlove on working on The Tonight Show: "I don’t even see it as Fallon, more than I see it as I’m still a student at 30 Rock University"

Rolling Stone asked The Tonight Show bandleader how long he'll stay on the show considering his work off the show. "I mean, nothing’s forever," said Questlove. "Currently, it’s not in the way of my creativity. And I don’t even see it as Fallon, more than I see it as I’m still a student at 30 Rock University. And I don’t waste a second when I go there. I’m always learning from our show; I’m constantly on the eighth floor at SNL when SNL is in season. I’ve bugged (producer) Steve Higgins a gazillion times: 'Can I be an intern up here?' It’s fascinating to watch that machinery work. I personally want to hang onto it until it is time to…"
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Here's What We Know About Algee Smith's Role in Euphoria Season 2

Though we've gotten some glimpses at what we can expect from season two of Euphoria when it returns to HBO on Jan. 9, there are still plenty of things left to be discovered. The trailers for the new season raised some questions about the characters, like what will become of Rue (Zendaya) getting help for her addiction? And why is Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) happier than she's ever been but still crying in a bathroom? Speaking of Cassie, Chris McKay (Algee Smith), her boyfriend from season one, was noticeably absent from the trailers for the new season, leaving fans to wonder if he's still going to be involved in season two. Let's investigate.
TV SERIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Is Euphoria season 3 happening? Here's what you need to know

OK, so the first episode of the highly-anticipated second season of Euphoria has only just dropped, but – like all Euphoria stans – we can't help but plan ahead to the next season. We're nothing if not prepared, right?. We're just not ready to say goodbye to our...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy