Wu Assassins follow-up film Fistful of Vengeance gets a trailer

During an earnings call, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed today the South Korean hit dystopian drama will "absolutely" return for a second season. While creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has talked about working on a second season, Sarandos' comments today mark the first time the streamer has confirmed the show's future. Squid Game reached more than 142 million Netflix households and being streamed for more than 1.6 billion hours. Sarandos also admitted that the Oscar success of Parasite was a “turning point” for Korean drama and also applauded Netflix Korea for its work in developing Squid Game. “They didn’t try to make the show different so that it would travel, but tried to find all the things about Korean cinema and Korean drama and build them up in a way and new levels of production values,” he said. “It’s not like we had to go in and teach anyone in Korea how to make great content. It’s an incredible market for that. There’s always been curiosity around the world, (the) K Drama market has always had pockets of success all over the place, but the ease of delivery that we’ve offered has pushed that into the mainstream.”

