Movies

Wu Assassins follow-up film Fistful of Vengeance gets a trailer

 2 days ago
"A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world...

Pitchfork

Foo Fighters Share Trailer for Horror Film Studio 666: Watch

Foo Fighters have shared the first trailer for their forthcoming horror comedy Studio 666. The clip shows the band moving into a haunted mansion in Encino, California to write and record their 10th album. Hijinx and grisly violence ensue. Check it out below. Studio 666 is set to premiere in...
MOVIES
Bad Left Hook

Kali Reis film “Catch the Fair One” releases new trailer

Are you looking for a boxer who can give you a guaranteed quality performance for a fraction the price of a bad PBC pay-per-view?. That’s the latest look at “Catch the Fair One,” the award-winning film starring unified super lightweight champion Kali Reis. If you’re a regular...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: A24 & Ti West’s Horror film “X”

A24 has premiered the first trailer for “The House of the Devil” and “The Innkeepers” filmmaker Ti West’s new film “X”. At a secluded farmhouse in Texas, a film crew arrives to shoot an adult film. Their hosts, a reclusive elderly couple, take a special interest in their young guests.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Those Who Walk Away' Haunted House Horror Film

"Once a year his hunger needs to be satisfied." VMI has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Those Who Walk Away, introducing us to the "Rotcreep" creature. After Max and Avery meet on a social media app for a first date, they end up at a haunted house only to realize the trauma they share may either save them or erupt into an unforgettable nightmare. This haunted house they encounter, home of the Rotcreep, seems especially bizarre and crazy. Those Who Walk Away stars Booboo Stewart and Scarlett Sperduto, with Nils Allen Stewart as the Rotcreep. Freaky stuff! It's crazy how this trailer starts out so sweet & nice, then turns scary so quickly. Lots of crazy things going on! Looks so intense it's hard to handle.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Bigbug' trailer teases robot uprising in Jean-Pierre Jeunet film

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Bigbug. The streaming service shared a trailer for the dark comedy sci-fi film Thursday. The movie hails from Amélie and A Very Long Engagement director Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Bigbug takes place in a quiet residential neighborhood in...
MOVIES
First Showing

First Trailer for Giant Egg Film 'Hatching' Premiering at Sundance '22

"I'll take care of you…" IFC Midnight has unveiled the first trailer for Hatching, a freaky Finnish horror thriller from filmmaker Hanna Bergholm, making her feature directorial debut. This will be premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival later this month, which is a big stop for this one, before hitting theaters in April. 12-year-old Tinja is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family. One night, Tinja finds a strange egg. She brings it home and nurtures it in her bed. What hatches is beyond belief. There definitely ain't a bird in there. Starring Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Saija Lentonen, and Jani Volanen. "Hatching is a fascinating portrait of the nature of maternal instinct, as Tinja battles to come to terms with the genuine emotional bond with her grotesque and bloodthirsty new found family while contending with the fraying connection to her own demanding mother." Oh damn! This looks like the kind of twisty, scary creature features they don't make anymore. You have to see this trailer.
MOVIES
#Assassin#Vengeance
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Film Festival 2022 Trailer Round-Up

Kicking off next week, the 2022 Sundance Film Festival gives us a first glimpse at the year in cinema. Ahead of the virtual-only festival, we’re providing our yearly trailer round-up for those interested in a preview of the lineup. Ahead of our coverage, bookmark this page for a continually-updated...
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Kid Cudi-Starring Horror Film X Gets First Trailer: Watch

Kid Cudi is set to star in the new A24-distributed horror movie X. Directed by Ti West (V/H/S, The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers), the movie stars Cudi, Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, and Brittany Snow. Today, the film’s first trailer has been released. Watch it below. Not including...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

First Look at Trailer and Poster for EXORCIST VENGEANCE

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired North American rights to supernatural horror film EXORCIST VENGEANCE starring internationally recognized action star Robert Bronzi (Death Kiss, The Gardener) and acclaimed actor Stephen Berkoff (Rambo : First Blood Part II, Beverly Hills Cop, “Vikings” ). Uncork’d will release the Millman Productions, Titan Global Entertainment and Proportion Productions production on Digital and DVD Feb 8, 2022.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Bronzi battles demons in trailer for Exorcist Vengeance

Uncork’d Entertainment has released a trailer, poster and images for the supernatural horror Exorcist Vengeance. Directed by Scott Jeffrey and Rebecca J Matthews, the film stars Robert Bronzi as a priest who is called upon to help a prominent family when they are terrorised by a demonic force; check them out here…
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Acclaimed folk-horror film “HELLBENDER” gets a trailer, poster and Shudder date

Already one of 2022’s best-reviewed genre movies, it’ll start making you shiver next month. Shudder has announced that HELLBENDER will premiere exclusively on its platform Thursday, February 24. Written, produced and directed by the Adams family–Toby Poser, John Adams and Zelda Adams, who also created THE DEEPER YOU DIG–it also stars the trio along with Lulu Adams. The synopsis: “16-year-old Izzy [Zelda Adams] suffers from a rare illness that has kept her isolated on a mountaintop with her mother [Poser] her whole life. As Izzy begins to question her sickness, she pushes back against her confinement and secretly befriends Amber [Lulu Adams], another girl living on the mountain, but her newfound happiness is derailed after she eats a live worm as part of a juvenile game and finds an insatiable and violent hunger awakened within her. To understand the hunger, Izzy must learn the dark secrets of her family’s past and the ancient power in her bloodline.”
MOVIES
Primetimer

Jolene Purdy and Midori Francis to star in Epix TV movie thriller Unseen

directed by Yoko Okumura, is the next project from Epix’s and Blumhouse’s eight TV movie deal. According to Deadline, Unseen "is written by Salvatore Cardoni and Brian Rawlins. The logline: Two women form an unlikely connection when a depressed gas station clerk Sam (Purdy), receives a call from Emily (Francis), a nearly blind woman who is running from her murderous ex in the woods. Emily must survive the ordeal with Sam being her eyes from afar using video call. Michael Patrick Lane (Dynasty) will play the ex."
MOVIES
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Dynasty Official Manga Trailer | TOKYOPOP

Assassin's Creed Dynasty details the incredible journey of Li E, a shady Assassin trained by the Hidden Ones on the Silk Road. As the Tang dynasty starts to crumble, Li E will need to team up with Tang loyalists to turn the tide and save the dynasty and China from the greatest scheme the Middle Kingdom has ever faced.
COMICS
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Death Wish’ Meets ‘The Exorcist’: Charles Bronson Lookalike Robert Bronzi Stars in ‘Exorcist Vengeance’ [Exclusive Trailer]

Uncork’d Entertainment will release supernatural horror film Exorcist Vengeance starring internationally recognized action star and Charles Bronson lookalike Robert Bronzi (Death Kiss, The Gardener) and acclaimed actor Steven Berkoff (Rambo: First Blood Part II, Beverly Hills Cop, “Vikings”) on VOD and DVD February 8, 2022. “The film...
MOVIES
Anime News Network

DEEMO Memorial Keys Anime Film Unveils New Trailer, Visual

The staff for DEEMO Memorial Keys (Deemo: Sakura no Oto - Anata no Kanadeta Oto ga, Ima mo Hibiku), the anime film based on Rayark Games' Deemo game, unveiled a new trailer and visual by character designer Mebachi on Friday. The video previews the theme song "nocturne" by Hinano Takashima.
COMICS
iheart.com

'The Gilded Age' Gets New Trailer

You may remember the dirt covering the roads of Troy, or the horse carriages parked on the side of the road, but now you can see it on the screen. Gilded Age released it's second trailer for the show that airs January 24th.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Netflix boss: “The Squid Game universe has just begun"

During an earnings call, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed today the South Korean hit dystopian drama will "absolutely" return for a second season. While creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has talked about working on a second season, Sarandos' comments today mark the first time the streamer has confirmed the show's future. Squid Game reached more than 142 million Netflix households and being streamed for more than 1.6 billion hours. Sarandos also admitted that the Oscar success of Parasite was a “turning point” for Korean drama and also applauded Netflix Korea for its work in developing Squid Game. “They didn’t try to make the show different so that it would travel, but tried to find all the things about Korean cinema and Korean drama and build them up in a way and new levels of production values,” he said. “It’s not like we had to go in and teach anyone in Korea how to make great content. It’s an incredible market for that. There’s always been curiosity around the world, (the) K Drama market has always had pockets of success all over the place, but the ease of delivery that we’ve offered has pushed that into the mainstream.”
TV SERIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi Film 'Saul at Night' with a Sleep Curfew

"I prefer to suffer." Utopia has revealed an official US trailer for Saul at Night, a quirky indie sci-fi drama marking the feature debut of filmmaker Cory Santilli. This originally premiered in 2019 at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and is opening in the US this week on VOD for anyone interested. In Saul at Night, a mandatory sleep schedule has been enforced worldwide with one outlier who is forced to become acclimated to isolation in a bizarre experiment. He invents new ways to connect with his sleeping family. Starring Kentucker Audley as Saul, with Suzanne Clément, Stephanie Ellis, and Acadia Colan. Described as a "carefully drawn study of human nature and the nature of connections to both loved ones and strangers." This looks much darker & more dramatic than I was expecting, but I'm still curious to see what it's all about.
MOVIES
