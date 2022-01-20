ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery+ is launching a “Black Voices” hub

The new hub will feature programming spotlighting...

Discovery+, OWN greenlight doc on black stereotypes

NEWS BRIEF: Discovery+ and Discovery-owned US cablenet OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network have commissioned a docuseries that explores the stereotypes that have impacted the lives of black men in the US. Tina Knowles-Lawson executive produces Profiled: The Black Man, along with Trell Thomas and Kristen V Carter. A Smith & Co...
Discovery+ shows the difficulties Black men face in Profiled: The Black Man

Watch the trailer for the four-part Discovery+ and OWN docuseries from executive producer Tina Knowles-Lawson, part of Discovery+'s new "Black Voices" hub, examines the origins of the widespread stereotypes that have permeated society and impacted the lives of Black men in America for centuries. Episode 1 will be titled “Black Men Are Dangerous," followed by Episode 2's "Black Men Are Absent Fathers," Episode 3's “Black Men Devalue Black Women” and Episode 4's “Black Men Don’t Cry."
Black History Spelling Bee Launched

In 2021, Zaila Avant-Garde, age 14 from Harvey, Louisiana became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee in almost 100 years. To ensure that Jacksonville students stay on the map for academic wordsmithing, the inaugural ‘Black Inventors and Their Inventions’ spelling bee was held inside the Community Rehabilitation Center.
'Listening to Black Voices' Shares Stories of Black Life in Sarasota-Manatee

Since June 2020, Sarasota Magazine has been publishing “Listening to Black Voices,” an online series of interviews with people in our community who are local, national and international leaders in education, business, journalism, government, science, the arts, medicine and more. Originated by regular contributor Heather Dunhill, with photography by Michael Kinsey, this project tells the personal histories of our Black neighbors, friends and colleagues in Sarasota and Manatee. Many of the people interviewed have been front-row witnesses and participants in civil rights. They were often part of ground-breaking events. Many were also the first in their families to step out of poverty. Their stories reveal the obstacles and triumphs of navigating lives in a nation that continues to struggle with racism and inequality. We’ve created an online book of these powerful interviews. We hope you’ll be as moved as we have been by these stories. A special thank you to Gulf Coast Community Foundation for being a presenting sponsor of the series.
Black Voices, German Song

Adam Kirsch is an Editor at The Wall Street Journal’s weekend Review section and the author of The Blessing and the Curse: The Jewish People and Their Books in the 20th Century. (February 2022)
Woodlawn church looks to develop hub for Black life

CHICAGO - The Apostolic Church of God has been in Woodlawn for nearly 70 years. Now, it’s looking to use some of its property to create a hub of Black life, culture and entertainment for the community. Developed by the Network of Woodlawn and led by the church’s pastor,...
Zines provide low-cost avenue for Black voices

Zines are safe and powerful outlets for underrepresented and marginalized voices. Historically, zines have served as a powerful medium to communicate personal or political views that are often too niche or not represented in mainstream media. Traditionally, zines are easily reproduced by taking the original “master flat,” mass-producing copies, folding...
Shoreline Schools presents the Black Voices series

The Shoreline School District presents a series of events which seek to center Black voices, as well as celebrate and affirm our Black students and their families. We recognize that when the lights go off in our buildings, we still live, work and socialize together throughout our community. We learn...
2021 brings Black voices to headlines

Black representation in the media is a topic that activists and critics are talking about more and more. For many, 2021 was an optimistic year for Black representation in popular culture. Starting the year off, the country’s first ever biracial vice president was inaugurated, and Kamala Harris acknowledged the responsibility...
Black Voices: Actor Sidney Poitier leaves behind a trailblazing legacy

Academy Award-winning actor, Sidney Poitier, died Jan. 6 at the age of 94. The Bahamian-American actor blazed a trail of perseverance during segregation. He inspired other African American actors to continue fighting for racial justice at a time when most white producers in Hollywood were not accepting prospective Black talent.
Black Voice News

Solutions-oriented, data-supported, justice seeking reporting from Southern California’s Inland Empire. With a focus on solutions-oriented and data-enhanced reporting, the Black Voice News has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice and civil rights battles. For over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californias, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, the Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.
Black Voices: African Americans are destigmatizing therapy in their culture

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the physical and mental health of people all over the world. The mental strain caused by this pandemic was the nudge Americans of all races needed to prioritize their mental health, especially African Americans. A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Waves to launch podcast that will help provide a voice for people it serves

Waves Inc. has announced the launch of its new podcast, Waves of Awareness, set to begin Wednesday as a platform for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to share their lives with the community while also creating job skill development opportunities. This podcast has been made possible through the award...
Honma launches 2022 Beres Aizu and Black collection

Honma Golf has launched its Beres Aizu and Black collections, the latest in the line of visually striking and luxurious equipment. Speaking on the new collections, Janeann Lanning, COO of Honma North America, said. “This new line represents the latest breakthrough technology for golfers with moderate to modest swing speeds....
‘She Raised Her Voice!’ introduces kids to iconic Black women singers

That’s often the start of some good music. The sound of sticks hitting cymbals. The pat of a hand on a stomach or thigh, just keeping the beat. It’s what your toes do when you’re about to break out into a dance because the music is just so good. Tap, clap, tap and read “She Raised Her Voice! 50 Black Women Who Sang Their Way into Music History,” by Jordannah Elizabeth and illustrated by Briana Dengoue.
