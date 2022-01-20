ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese officials won't fix security flaws in Olympic app

By Robert Clark
Light Reading
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bad news – if you were hoping to attend – is the Winter Olympics in Beijing has banned virtually all spectators. The good news is that means you won't have to download the official Olympics app, which is said to contain multiple security holes that authorities won't...

www.lightreading.com

Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
#Olympics#Information Security#Android App#Censorship#Chinese#Citizen Lab#Ioc#Citizens Lab
Light Reading

China embraces 5G as smartphone shipments soar

Chinese subscribers are flocking to buy expensive new 5G smartphones, according to the latest information released by the Chinese government. In 2021, 5G phone shipments in China reached over 266 million units, which is apparently a 63.5% increase on the previous year. Data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) also showed that 5G accounted for 75.9% of total mobile phone shipments.
WORLD
Light Reading

Ericsson's newest lawsuit increases pressure on Apple's lawyers

Ericsson filed a handful of patent-infringement lawsuits against Apple this week. The move builds on months of legal squabbles between the two companies. And according to one legal observer, it could signal the start of a particularly busy season for Apple's lawyers in light of current and potential legal disputes with the likes of Epic Games, Nokia and InterDigital. However, that situation may not be surprising considering Apple recently became the first US company to gain a $3 trillion market cap.
BUSINESS
Cult of Mac

iOS 15 fixes security flaw that exposes Apple ID info to third-party apps

IOS and iPadOS 15 fix a pretty serious security flaw that allowed third-party applications to access Apple ID information and recent search terms. Apple this week confirmed the fix in an update to its security content guide for iOS 15. It does not look like the issue has been eliminated in iOS 14, which is no longer receiving standalone security updates.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

China's telcos join race for computing supremacy

China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom are stepping up to support the national crusade to boost China's computing power. Government agencies have issued a series of reports in recent months about the need to build out China's computing capabilities in a global race against the US and other big economies. In the latest study, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's (MIIT's) think tank CAICT described computing power as the foundation of the digital economy and an important driver in tech progress and economic growth.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Investigators find Beijing 2022 app riddled with security flaws

My2022, the companion mobile app for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which the Chinese authorities have allegedly mandated all participants and attendees download to their mobile devices, is riddled with cyber security flaws leaving it wide open to exploitation. This is according to researchers at Canada’s Citizen Lab, an...
WORLD
Light Reading

The 5G debacle in the C-band isn't over yet

It's been a remarkable week in 5G. Dozens of international flights were canceled or modified due to airline industry concerns that 5G operations in C-band spectrum could interfere with aircraft radio altimeters. However, thanks to last-minute concessions forced onto Verizon and AT&T, fears that 5G would literally crash airplanes have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Light Reading

China operators make a play for the metaverse

The Chinese metaverse is starting to take shape but, as with every other part of the internet, it is going to look quite different from the metaverse everywhere else. There's been plenty of investment, though not on the scale of Microsoft's $75 billion grab for Activision. According to games research firm Gamma Data, investment in the China metaverse last year totaled 25.9 billion yuan (US$4.1 billion) across 209 projects.
VIDEO GAMES
Light Reading

India takes crucial steps to develop chip ecosystem

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is seeking applications from 100 companies, startups and micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs), as part of its design linked incentive (DLI) scheme. The plan comes hot on the heels of the $10 billion production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to attract...
BUSINESS
Deadline

U.S. State Department Report Detailed Censorship & Quashing Of Dissent During Last Olympics In China

With the Winter Olympics set to begin next week in Beijing, a U.S. State Department human rights report from after the 2008 Summer Games in China painted a chilling picture of censorship, violence against reporters and the suppression of dissent. During the 2022 games, viewers from around the world will be seeing a sanitized version of life in the People’s Republic of China, but not nearly as scrubbed as the version that will be shown to the people of China. When the Summer Olympics were held there in 2008, China’s Communist government tightened its grip on dissent and the free flow...
SPORTS
Light Reading

Apple hits back in Ericsson patent spat

As expected, Apple has made the next move in a legal battle with Sweden-based vendor Ericsson – although the iPhone maker has chosen to file suit with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) and seek an import ban. Ericsson has already filed a handful of patent-infringement lawsuits against...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Vodafone's first 5G open RAN site goes live – minus antennas

Courtesy of Vodafone, the UK has now switched on its first open RAN site in a major commercial network. Sort of. At this stage, it comes without any open RAN antennas, which commentators might say are an important ingredient. Vodafone named South Korea's Samsung and Japan's NEC as antenna suppliers last year but is still waiting for them to develop compliant equipment. It expects that to materialize by the summer and is evidently using a workaround in the meantime.
ECONOMY
AFP

WeChat denies Australia PM's account was hacked

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's WeChat account has disappeared, prompting accusations of Chinese "interference" from senior members of his government Monday. But Tencent, the Chinese tech giant that owns WeChat, has denied that the prime minister's account was hacked or removed from its platform. "Based on our information, this appears to be a dispute over account ownership -- the account in question was originally registered by a PRC individual and was subsequently transferred to its current operator, a technology services company," a Tencent spokesman said. Morrison's account on the Chinese social media app, which was launched in February 2019, appears to have been replaced with one titled "Australian Chinese new life."
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

China's Games app has security flaws, researchers say

Jan 18 (Reuters) - A smartphone app built by China to monitor the health of attendees at the Beijing Winter Olympics next month contains security flaws that makes it vulnerable to privacy breaches and hackers, according to a report released by Canadian researchers on Tuesday. The MY2022 app was built...
WORLD
imore.com

Major iPhone security flaws fixed in iOS 15 revealed by Apple

Apple has confirmed some major security fixes that went into iOS 15. A newly-updated list includes a flaw that could unlock Face ID using a 3D model. Another could access some of a user's Apple ID information or recent in-app search terms. Apple has confirmed several major security flaws in...
CELL PHONES
CBS San Francisco

Homeland Security Warns Russian-Ukraine Crisis Could Lead to Cyberattacks in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is warning that the situation in Ukraine could lead to cyberattacks here in the United States. Russia has been the source of several attacks previously, though it is often hard to know exactly who is responsible. “I think the Biden administration is trying to cover their bases,” said Jacquelyn Schneider of Stanford’s Hoover Institution. “They’re not really sure of the extent of the crisis, in cyberspace or beyond.” The tensions in Ukraine suddenly don’t feel quite as far away now that Homeland Security is warning that an escalation with Russia could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

