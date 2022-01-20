District 6

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora’s city council will soon debate banning residents who are experiencing homelessness from camping in the city, a tactic some believe improves safety, while critics say it criminalizes homelessness. On Friday, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced he would bring his proposed urban camping ban back before the city council. (credit: CBS) Coffman said it will be presented to members at a study session on Feb. 7, and then voted on Feb. 14. “The fact is, we just cannot have these encampments springing up everywhere that are a threat to the public and a threat to public safety,” Coffman told...

AURORA, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO