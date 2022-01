Few things cure the winter blues like lasagna. Its remedy lies not only in the comfort of eating it (and watching your fork slide through all those layers), but also in the ritual of making it. Spinach lasagna is a classic, but don’t hesitate to take full advantage of the season’s other hearty greens—a mixture of spinach, kale, chard, dandelion, and mustard greens will add texture and depth of flavor. For the cheeses, opt for a good-quality whole-milk ricotta like Calabro if you can; if you can’t find Fontina, any alpine or similar cheese like Gruyère, Emmental, or Asiago will work well.

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO