The Knicks had lost three straight coming into Sunday’s matinee matchup against the Clippers and needed desperately to get back into the win column. They did just that, handling the Clips, 110-102. With the Knicks now a few games into the second half of the season, they need every win they can get, especially at home against teams they should be beating. The Clippers have done an admirable job of hovering around .500 even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George thanks to a balanced attack and an above average defense (sixth in defensive rating coming in to the game). That being said, the Knicks were favored and needed to stop their losing streak in hopes of turning their season around.

