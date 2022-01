He is called The Big Guy – now one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Spain.Joshua Hendry, from Liverpool, was collared in the town of San Pedro de Alcantára after he was spotted by an off-duty officer there.The collaring came less than 24 hours after the National Crime Agency named the 30-year-old on a list of wanted Brits thought to be living it up on the continent.Hendry, who is wanted by Humberside Police, allegedly trafficked heroin and cocaine from Liverpool to Grimsby as part of a £1m drugs operation which has already seen his brother and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO