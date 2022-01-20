Teens: Graphic Novel Book Club

If your child is having difficulty with reading comprehension or have a love of reading but have limited access to books, there are resources. Brown Girls Read can be that resource. We have Nicke Haney here with us from the Brown Girls Read Book Club.
Bridge’s bimonthly book club returns in February with our first book club gathering of 2022. Bridge readers are invited to join this interactive discussion with Michigan native Sarah Zachrich Jeng about her novel, “The Other Me.”. Please bring your lunch and join Bridge Book Club for a discussion...
The Batavia Public Library has chosen the graphic novel "They Called Us Enemy" by George Takei as this year's selection for One Book, One Batavia. This annual community-wide reading event is dedicated to creating a shared conversation through related events and activities for residents. It is presented by the Batavia Public Library in cooperation with Batavia High School and co-sponsored by the Friends of the Batavia Public Library.
If, as former First Lady Laura Bush once said, the power of a book lies in its ability to turn a solitary act into a shared vision, the Literary Virginia Book Group is focusing its shared vision on helping Virginia writers find new audiences. For Nan Carmack, the director of...
The Diaspora Multicultural Society is sponsoring an eight week “Readers of Diaspora” book club for teens, and is seeking applicants for limited space. The Society says that, “Readers of Diaspora is an 8-week book club sponsored by Diaspora Multicultural Society, Inc. We are inviting teens in high school to join us as we explore a culturally diverse/inclusive book during an 8-week cycle over the school year.”
A Fall River teen who won a contest that included a book deal is set to release her first book. Anya Costello, currently a Bishop Connolly High School student from Fall River, won a book deal in 2019 for “The Shadow Hour” by entering and winning the international writing contest “For Teens, Written by Teens” sponsored by Stone Soup magazine and MacKenzie Press while a 13-year-old student at The Montessori School of the Angels.
There’s no denying that our team LOVES reading books. In fact, we even have a mini library in our office filled with incredible books from some of our favourite authors and one of our goals as a team this year is to build out our library and commit to reading one book a month. And, guess what?! We’re hoping YOU will join us!
In 2014, Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes was seen as the female Steve Jobs: a brilliant Stanford dropout whose startup promised to revolutionize the medical industry with a machine that would make blood tests significantly faster and easier. There was just one problem: the technology didn't work. A riveting story of the biggest corporate fraud since Enron, a disturbing cautionary tale set amid the bold promises and gold-rush frenzy of Silicon Valley.
The January Book club will be LIVE AND IN PERSON at the Peachtree City Library! We will meet in the Readers and Writers Room on January 24th at 10:00am-11:00am. The book we will be reading is Tell Me, Pretty Maiden by Rhys Bowen. There will be copies that can be checked out at the library beginning December 20th.
Kolchak: The Night Stalker may not have enjoyed a long run before being canceled by ABC, but the horror/mystery series certainly earned a dedicated fanbase who sing its praises even five decades later. There's good news for anyone yearning for more of Carl Kolchak's supernatural investigations. The character is returning in a new graphic novel timed to the 50th anniversary of the character's debut.
The Page Burners Book Club is Hickory Public Library’s “bring-your-own-book” traveling book group. We will meet on January 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Olde Hickory Station. Read whatever you want and share your thoughts with other readers over drinks and food. Olde Hickory Station is located...
A book about children’s challenging lives in Africa has had a big impact on a girls reading group at the public library in Preston. A book club called Great Reads for Girls, ages 8-12, joined other girls led by youth librarian Penny Wright at the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston. Each month, they read and discuss a different book and have an activity and food item that goes along with the book.
Moonstone Books is celebrating a cult classic with a Kickstarter campaign for KOLCHAK: THE NIGHT STALKER 50TH ANNIVERSARY GRAPHIC NOVEL. Now live on Kickstarter, this all-new, 100+ page graphic novel will feature 10 stories chronicling the life of monster-hunting reporter Carl Kolchak. Sounds cool, but wait till you hear about the creatives involved.
“. . . a keeper that could easily end up in someone's private special collection.”. It's Liesl Weiss's first day on the job, put there unexpectedly after Christopher Wolfe, the head of the rare books department of a large university, suffers a stroke. Her first day is the same day university president Lawrence Garber and the department's wealthy donors are due to arrive for a viewing of the recently purchased rarest of rare books, the Plantin Polyglot Bible.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s that time of year again: time to grab your favorite throw blankets, a piping hot cup of your favorite tea (English Breakfast fan right here!), and cozy up with a good book while the snow falls outside your window. It’s a pretty picture, right? But there’s just one element missing — what book are you reading? Well, thanks to Reese Witherspoon’s latest book club pick, we may have the answer. The actress and self-professed bookworm chose a romantic novel...
Have you ever heard of praise miming?
It’s a style of praise dance popular in some Black churches, where performers swap lyrical movement for miming and often wear mimes’ traditional white face makeup. This form of worship plays a central role in “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul,” the Sundance stunner from identical twin sisters, writer-director Adamma and producer Adanne Ebo.
Their film follows pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his first lady Trinitie (Regina Hall) as they aim to rebuild their congregation after a scandal effectively closes their Atlanta megachurch, which maxed out around 26,000 worshippers. The pastor and first...
(Jan. 10, 2022) Nantucket Book Partners – Mitchell’s Book Corner and Nantucket Bookworks – has launched the Nantucket Book Clubs to connect and collaborate with the island community. It reached out to nonprofits, businesses and community members to pick books to read and discuss together in 2022...
Comments / 0