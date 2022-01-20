ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

M&Ms characters to become more inclusive

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9Z0r_0drEdIoi00

( The Hill ) — Candy is about to get more “inclusive,” with the maker of M&M’s announcing its famed characters are getting modern makeovers and will have more “nuanced personalities.”

Mars, Incorporated, the company behind the colorful, candy-coated chocolates, announced Thursday a “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.”

As part of the new mission to increase the “sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025,” Mars said the M&M’s characters — who serve as mascots of sorts for the brand — would be receiving fresh, new looks.

Amazon to open first in-person clothing store in Southern California

The green M&M, previously seen in ads posing seductively and strutting her stuff in white go-go boots, will now sport a pair of sneakers. A description for the green candy on the M&M’s website says she enjoys “being a hypewoman for my friends.”

“I think we all win when we see more women in leading roles, so I’m happy to take on the part of supportive friend when they succeed,” the green M&M said on the promotional site.

Another character, the brown M&M, described her motto as, “Not bossy. Just the boss.”

Mars said in announcing the refresh that M&M’s — which were first released in 1941 — will have “an updated tone of voice that is more inclusive, welcoming, and unifying, while remaining rooted in our signature jester, wit and humor.”

“As one of the world’s most iconic candy brands,” Cathryn Sleight, Mars Wrigley’s Chief Growth Officer said in a statement, “who better to commit to a world with more moments of fun by increasing a sense of belonging around the globe than M&M’s?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Two-car crash in Montville sends three people to hospital

MONTVILLE, CT (WTNH) — A serious crash on the Mohegan-Pequot Bridge in Montville has sent three people to local hospitals Saturday evening. Officials report the Mohegan Fire Co and the Mohegan Tribal Fire Department responded to a two car, head-on accident sometime after 8:30 p.m. Route 2A Eastbound, and Westbound lanes are closed between exits […]
MONTVILLE, CT
WTNH

Lyman Orchards bringing manufacturing facilities to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WTNH) — The former Something Sweet buildings in New Haven will be turned into manufacturing facilities for Lyman Orchards. Lyman Orchards successfully purchased the assets of Something Sweet out of bankruptcy during an auction that took place in September 2021, and officially closed on the purchase in October 2021. The two buildings, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
TheDailyBeast

M&M’s Get a More ‘Inclusive’ Makeover... Giving the Green One Sneakers

What qualities are the most important for a modern, progressive woman to possess? On Thursday, Mars provided its customers with an exciting new answer: her shoes, of course. Alongside an announcement of its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong,” the candy company behind M&M’s rolled out a redesign of their beloved mascots. Preparing their “lentils” for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” the characters are now being spotlighted for their “personalities, rather than their gender.” Apparently, that translates to gifting each with a fresh set of new kicks. Green is swapping her white, heeled go-go boots for a “cool, laid-back pair of sneakers,” according to Mars, while Brown (formerly Ms. Brown) will sport kitten heels instead of stilettos. The two female members of the cast, Green and Brown will also be trading in their traditionally competitive relationship to start “throwing sunshine and not shade,” Mars said.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M M#Mars#Wrigley#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mars gives M&M's a makeover to promote inclusivity

Candy maker Mars is giving a makeover to its six M&M's characters as a way to promote inclusivity. The company said that it will provide a modern take on the appearances of the characters — which Mars calls “lentils" — and give them more nuanced personalities. The lentils, which are featured in red, green, orange, yellow, brown and blue, will also come in different shapes and sizes.
BUSINESS
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
chaindrugreview.com

M&M’S announces global commitment to put inclusivity front and center

NEWARK, N.J. — M&M’S, part of the Mars, Inc. portfolio of brands, has announced a global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive. The iconic candy brand’s announcement is built on more than 80 years of bringing people together with its bite-sized colorful candies and flavors and is part of the evolved M&M’S brand’s strategy built on purpose, which promises to use the power of fun to include everyone, with a goal of increasing the sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
Hypebae

M&M'S Promotes Inclusivity With New Shapes and Sizes

M&M’S has launched a campaign featuring new shapes and sizes of its iconic chocolate in an effort to promote diversity and inclusivity. “M&M’S has long been committed to creating colorful fun for all, and this purpose serves as a more concrete commitment to what we’ve always believed as a brand: that everyone has the right to enjoy moments of happiness, and fun is the most powerful way to help people feel that they belong,” Chief Growth Officer at Mars Wrigley, Cathryn Sleight, said in a press release.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

M&Ms go woke! Chocolate giant will trade green M&M character's stilettos for sneakers and end her rivalry with brown M&M in order to reflect 'a more dynamic, progressive world'

The iconic M&M characters - ubiquitous in commercials for the chocolate candies for decades - are getting a makeover that the company claimed Thursday will fit them in a 'more dynamic, progressive world.'. The changes, which will take effect immediately, gives the characters a more modern look to emphasize characters'...
BUSINESS
deseret.com

The M&M’s characters are getting a rebrand

The M&M’s characters — the goofy yellow M&M, the type-A red M&M and all of their M&M pals — are getting a rebrand. The news: Mars Wrigley, which owns the M&M’s brand, is aiming to make the characters more “current” and “representative of our consumer,” Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America, told CNN.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Times

M&Ms reboots cartoon mascots as gender-neutral, more inclusive

The cartoon mascots who sell M&Ms in television commercials will now dress and act in more gender-neutral ways, the 80-year old candy maker announced Thursday. Jane Hwang, global vice president for M&Ms at parent company Mars, told AdWeek it’s time to minimize traditional gender stereotypes in future marketing campaigns for the chocolate candies that feature the characters.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
WTNH

WTNH

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy