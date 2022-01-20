ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campus community remembers beloved professor, coworker and friend

By Shelby Clark
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents, faculty and staff return to campus for the Spring 2022 semester remembering their beloved professor, coworker and friend who passed away the day before the last day of Fall 2021 classes. Jeffery “Jeff” Seyler, professor of chemistry and former chair of the Chemistry Department, passed away on campus...

