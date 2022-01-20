ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Companies that Offer Thoughtful Support for LGBTQ+ Employees and Communities

By Comparably
comparably.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s how six companies show – both internally and in the communities around them – that they care about their LGBTQ+ employees and the issues many still face out in the larger world as the human race continues to struggle to prioritize the moral imperative of equality for...

www.comparably.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Support for LGBTQ+ people in later life

The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the importance of tailoring health-care services to older lesbian, gay and trans people as they age. Trish Hafford-Letchfield is a qualified nurse and social worker and head of the school of social work and social policy at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK. You have full...
EDUCATION
morningbrew.com

Free Covid testing: Companies are providing tests for employees

Access to a cramped workout room and unlimited Cheez-Its are no longer the pinnacle of workplace perks: Major companies like Google, JPMorgan, BlackRock, and Morgan Stanley are now laying out robust free Covid testing options for employees. While some employers are beefing up testing capacity to bring staff back into...
RETAIL
Commercial Observer

Tracking Remote Employees: How and Why Companies Are Doing It

Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. Mattel put its plastic foot in its mouth this past November. The toy giant caused controversy after a listing for a remote work-only position called...
SOFTWARE
AFP

US LGBT community draws on AIDS experience to fight Covid

From the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as fear and isolation spread, Dave Perruzza had one thought -- he had seen it before. Even as these activists worked to combat Covid-19, however, the pandemic took a toll on the ongoing fight against HIV. Studies by the Global Fund and UNAIDS found that the pandemic worldwide caused an 11 percent drop in prevention and treatment and a 22 percent drop in testing in 2020.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trixie Mattel
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
seattlepi.com

Recording Academy Strikes Partnership With GLAAD to Foster LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Music Community

The Recording Academy has donated $150,000 and struck a partnership with GLAAD — the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) media advocacy organization — to support its work to diversify the music industry and champion musicians in the LGBTQ+ community, the organization announced Tuesday. According to the announcement, the initiatives include:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Human Rights Campaign#Workplace Discrimination#Lgbti Rights#Racism#Queer#Lgbtq Medallians#Pride Month#The Parents Erg#The Trevor Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Quest to offer at-home proctored COVID-19 testing service for consumers

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc. gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it is now offering consumers a new COVID-19 testing option that allows them to order a rapid at-home test and then collect the swab sample while being monitored by remote health care professionals. Quest said the new service can be used to complete proctored testing requirements for international travel, verification of a positive test to get a prescription from a doctor, and to return to work or school. As part of the service, consumers can go to Quest's website, order Abbott Laboratories' s BinaxNow rapid, at-home test, and then receive monitoring of the swab collection during a telehealth call provided by a privately held company called EMed. It costs $70 for two tests, and the tests will arrive within three business days of a purchase. Employers can also order up to 1,000 tests at a time as part of the new program. Quest's stock has declined 20.7% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 8.6%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Share your experiences of Covid boosters in the UK

More than 36 million booster doses or third doses have been administered in the UK so far. However, the rollout has stalled since the Christmas period. With this in mind, we would like to hear why people might be putting theirs off. Is there any reason you have so far avoided the booster?
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy