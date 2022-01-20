Companies that Offer Thoughtful Support for LGBTQ+ Employees and Communities
By Comparably
comparably.com
6 days ago
Here’s how six companies show – both internally and in the communities around them – that they care about their LGBTQ+ employees and the issues many still face out in the larger world as the human race continues to struggle to prioritize the moral imperative of equality for...
The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the importance of tailoring health-care services to older lesbian, gay and trans people as they age. Trish Hafford-Letchfield is a qualified nurse and social worker and head of the school of social work and social policy at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK. You have full...
Access to a cramped workout room and unlimited Cheez-Its are no longer the pinnacle of workplace perks: Major companies like Google, JPMorgan, BlackRock, and Morgan Stanley are now laying out robust free Covid testing options for employees. While some employers are beefing up testing capacity to bring staff back into...
Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. Mattel put its plastic foot in its mouth this past November. The toy giant caused controversy after a listing for a remote work-only position called...
From the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as fear and isolation spread, Dave Perruzza had one thought -- he had seen it before. Even as these activists worked to combat Covid-19, however, the pandemic took a toll on the ongoing fight against HIV.
Studies by the Global Fund and UNAIDS found that the pandemic worldwide caused an 11 percent drop in prevention and treatment and a 22 percent drop in testing in 2020.
The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
MILLIONS of cash-strapped parents with kids can automatically get monthly Supplemental Security Income payments worth $687 on average. Around five million people received SSI checks last month and the scheme is designed to help seniors as well as disabled adults and children. Checks are usually sent out on the first...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
The Recording Academy has donated $150,000 and struck a partnership with GLAAD — the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) media advocacy organization — to support its work to diversify the music industry and champion musicians in the LGBTQ+ community, the organization announced Tuesday. According to the announcement, the initiatives include:
The U.S Constitution says nothing about education; none of the 25 amendments does either. In Minnesota, the home of former State Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, the state constitution – ratified in 1857 – only requires “a general and uniform system of public schools.” Page thinks the education provision is way overdue for an overhaul. […]
A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc. gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it is now offering consumers a new COVID-19 testing option that allows them to order a rapid at-home test and then collect the swab sample while being monitored by remote health care professionals. Quest said the new service can be used to complete proctored testing requirements for international travel, verification of a positive test to get a prescription from a doctor, and to return to work or school. As part of the service, consumers can go to Quest's website, order Abbott Laboratories' s BinaxNow rapid, at-home test, and then receive monitoring of the swab collection during a telehealth call provided by a privately held company called EMed. It costs $70 for two tests, and the tests will arrive within three business days of a purchase. Employers can also order up to 1,000 tests at a time as part of the new program. Quest's stock has declined 20.7% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 8.6%.
On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
More than 36 million booster doses or third doses have been administered in the UK so far. However, the rollout has stalled since the Christmas period. With this in mind, we would like to hear why people might be putting theirs off. Is there any reason you have so far avoided the booster?
Comments / 0