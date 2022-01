Two weeks after the Arizona Coyotes had increased their efforts to trade defenceman Jakob Chychrun, their hard work has seemingly paid off in the form of a legitimate offer. "What the Coyotes are looking for here is a package that includes a young player, a prospect and a first-round pick," Sportsnet's Jeff Marek said during the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada. "They do have that package from one team in the NHL as we speak now, essentially two former first-round players and a first-round draft pick."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO