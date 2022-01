The NHL got literal with its conferences nearly 30 years ago, replacing the Campbell and Wales groupings with the Eastern and Western Conferences for the 1993-94 season. For much of the time that followed, the West — whether it was Chicago and Los Angeles going back and forth with Cups at the start of the 2010s or Detroit, Dallas and Colorado forming a Big 3 back in the late-90s and early ’00s — served up super teams and an overall superior product. Just getting to the Cup final through the West meant you had to leave a trail of bodies that seemed fully capable of winning it all themselves.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO