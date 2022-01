Skip Bayless the biggest LeBron James hater and a player critic who is also a sports columnist and host at Fox Sports Media Group’s Undisputed has lately turned himself into a Brodie hater as well. As for days he has been targeting the Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Russell Westbrook. In the recent episode of Undisputed, Skip with Shannon Sharpe discussed Westbrook and his role amid Lakers inconsistent run while doing something he is the best at. That being criticizing and pointing out things which fans forget.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO