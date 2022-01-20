Crude prices edge lower, though supply concerns still dominant

The price of crude oil held steady close to a seven-year high as investors remained optimistic about the rising demand. Brent rose to $86.71, meaning that it has jumped by 10% this year. WTI, the American benchmark, rose to $84.78, which is 12% above where it started the year at. Some analysts believe that oil prices will rise to about $100 this year considering that demand is expected to rise at a faster pace than supplies. Therefore, there are concerns that rising oil prices will lead to higher inflation. Worse, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Western countries has led to higher natural gas prices also.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO