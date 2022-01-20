ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude prices edge lower, though supply concerns still dominant

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil edged lower on Thursday, posting slim losses after several days of strength that pushed benchmarks to seven-year highs due to concerns about tight supply. Brent crude futures settled down 6 cents to $88.38 a barrel. The global benchmark rose to $89.17 on Wednesday, its...

The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

Anyone who's bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy.And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car.Energy costs have been one of the main drivers of what’s become the highest inflation in a generation. In recent days, the price of a barrel of U.S. benchmark crude oil hit a seven-year high — $87 a barrel, a dizzying jump of about 36% since Dec. 1.That price spike reversed a nearly equally steep plunge that began in...
StreetInsider.com

Oil prices fall despite lingering supply concerns

FILE PHOTO: Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Rowena Edwards. London (Reuters)...
WTOP

Crude edges lower

Crude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell 41 cents, closing at $85.14 a barrel. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices slip from 2014 highs, supply concerns limit losses

Oil slipped on Thursday as investors took profits after a recent price rally, but strong demand and short-term supply disruptions continue to support prices close to their highest since 2014. Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $88.17 a barrel after dropping more than $1 in earlier...
kbnd.com

Crude Oil Prices Surge, Raising the Price of Gas

Climbing crude oil prices are sending pump prices higher despite lower demand for gas. Crude oil prices have surged to around $85 per barrel, elevating gas prices at a time of year when they are usually at seasonal lows. Triple A’s Marie Dodds says the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.31, its highest price since December 2021. The Oregon average is $3.92, now at its highest price since July 2014. And in Bend, the average for a gallon of regular is $4.02. According to Dodds, the jump in crude oil prices is fueled by the perception that the COVID-19 Omicron variant may ebb, allowing the world’s economies to expand.
FXStreet.com

WTI price continues to rise on growing supply concerns

WTI oil extends gains on Wednesday and hit new highest levels since October 2014, driven by supply concerns, boosted by fresh supply disruptions caused by a fire on a pipeline between Iraq and Turkey, which briefly stopped flows, adding to already tight supply outlook, along with existing tensions between Ukraine and the OPEC member Russia.
StreetInsider.com

Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

(Reuters) -Kinder Morgan beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the U.S. pipeline operator transported higher volumes of gasoline and jet fuel with demand rising as people resumed travel and business activity picked up. Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries...
HOUSTON, TX
offshore-technology.com

Oil prices jump to multi-year high amid rising supply concerns

Some OPEC member countries are facing difficulties in meeting the allowed capacities due to underinvestment and outages. Oil benchmarks have hit their highest price levels in seven years after tensions in the Middle-East renewed supply concerns. Brent crude futures went up by $1.02, or 1.2%, to reach $87.50 a barrel,...
FXStreet.com

Crude oil prices soar as demand and supply imbalance continues

The price of crude oil held steady close to a seven-year high as investors remained optimistic about the rising demand. Brent rose to $86.71, meaning that it has jumped by 10% this year. WTI, the American benchmark, rose to $84.78, which is 12% above where it started the year at. Some analysts believe that oil prices will rise to about $100 this year considering that demand is expected to rise at a faster pace than supplies. Therefore, there are concerns that rising oil prices will lead to higher inflation. Worse, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Western countries has led to higher natural gas prices also.
yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices Lower in PA; Crude Prices Up and Down

Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.548 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Gas prices in Warren County are $3.599. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.548. Average price during the week of December 13, 2021 $3.558.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
thedallasnews.net

Crude hits 7-year high on low supply

Rising tensions in the Middle East adding to fuel supply worries. Global benchmark Brent crude futures jumped $1.37, or 1.6%, to $87.85 a barrel by 7:38 GMT. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose even more - by $1.71, or 2%, reaching $85.53 a barrel. The oil market...
Houston Chronicle

Gasoline prices rise with crude rally

Gasoline prices in Houston and across the country rose last week as oil markets rallied, pushing crude prices near seven-year highs. In Houston, the average price of a gallon of gasoline increased another penny to $2.80 a gallon, according to the fuel-price tracking website GasBuddy. Prices here are about a penny lower than a month ago, but 75 cents higher than a year ago.
HOUSTON, TX
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.70 to $83.82 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.59 to $86.06. a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.42 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.63 a gallon. February natural gas fell 1 cent to $4.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.
OilPrice.com

Crude Prices Get Support From A Weaker Dollar

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are edging higher on Friday, putting it in a position to post its fourth straight weekly gain. The catalysts behind the buying strength are supply constraints and a weaker U.S. Dollar. Meanwhile, traders appear to be unfazed by reports that China is set to release crude reserves around the Lunar New Year. The feeling is that there is enough growing global demand to absorb any increase in supply.
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
talkbusiness.net

Report: Rising crude oil production should lead to lower fuel prices

U.S. crude oil production is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2023, and as production and inventories rise, fuel prices are expected to fall, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The production is expected to average 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023, surpassing the record high set in 2019.
StreetInsider.com

Oil prices steady as supply concerns offset Omicron fears

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Monday as concerns over oil supply from Kazakhstan and Libya were offset by demand fears stoked by the rapid global rise in Omicron coronavirus infections. Brent crude fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.64 a barrel at 1442 GMT while U.S....
