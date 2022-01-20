City Facilities Closed with Virtual and Phone Services Available

With continued staffing shortages and out of caution for the health of residents and employees, City of Murrieta facilities will be closed to the public through Thursday, January 27, reopening with in-person services on Monday, January 31. City staff will still be working and all services will be available virtually or via phone. Development staff will be available by appointment as staffing allows. Plans will still be accepted and processed so we can best serve the community while adjusting to the staffing shortages faced due to the recent COVID-19 case increase.

The City of Murrieta's goal is always to serve the community and keep them and the employees safe. Please check out Murrieta's online services or call City Hall for assistance.

City staff are here for you:

Online services - MurrietaCA.gov

City Hall main number - 951-304-CITY (2489)

Stay healthy, Murrieta.