City Facilities Closed with Virtual and Phone Services Available

 4 days ago
With continued staffing shortages and out of caution for the health of residents and employees, City of Murrieta facilities will be closed to the public through Thursday, January 27, reopening with in-person services on Monday, January 31. City staff will still be working and all services will be available virtually or via phone. Development staff will be available by appointment as staffing allows. Plans will still be accepted and processed so we can best serve the community while adjusting to the staffing shortages faced due to the recent COVID-19 case increase.

The City of Murrieta's goal is always to serve the community and keep them and the employees safe. Please check out Murrieta's online services or call City Hall for assistance.

City staff are here for you:

Online services - MurrietaCA.gov

City Hall main number - 951-304-CITY (2489)

Stay healthy, Murrieta.

Murrieta /mjʊriːˈɛtə/ is a city in southwestern Riverside County, California, United States. The population of Murrieta was 103,466 at the 2010 census. Murrieta experienced a 133.7% population increase between 2000 and 2010, according to the most recent census, making Murrieta one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Largely residential in character, Murrieta is typically characterized as a bedroom community. Murrieta is bordered by the city of Temecula to the south, the cities of Menifee and Wildomar to the north, and the unincorporated community of French Valley to the east. Murrieta is located in the center of the Los Angeles-San Diego mega-region. Murrieta is named for Juan Murrieta, a Californio ranchero who founded the town.

