Stop & Shop Expands Food Waste Elimination Effort

By Lynn Petrak
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a successful pilot, Stop & Shop is launching the Flashfood waste reduction program to additional stores in Rhode Island. The initiative, a digital marketplace that connects shoppers with food nearing its best-by date, is one way that the Northeast retailer is helping to eliminate food waste at its point in...

New Jersey 101.5

Stop & Shop closes 2 grocery stores in NJ

Two more grocery stores are closing in New Jersey, as Stop & Shop has confirmed it is shuttering one store each in Bergen and Middlesex counties. The Paramus store along Route 17 closed on Jan. 13, while the store in the Dayton section of South Brunswick will close on Feb. 24, a spokesperson said in an email to New Jersey 101.5.
PARAMUS, NJ
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
1st Black-Owned Autonomous Grocery Store Debuts

Nourish + Bloom Market, set to open in the Town at Trilith development in Atlanta suburb Fayetteville, Ga., on Jan. 21, has the distinction of being the world’s first Black-owned autonomous grocery store, according to founders Jamie Michael Hemmings and Jilea Hemmings. The contactless location, which will offer Trilith residents robotic delivery, is also the first autonomous grocery store to open in the South.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
100 Years of Food Retailing: 1972-1981

Grocers overcame inflation and a recession to roll out large formats, while the arrival of new technology advanced the industry. As competition heated up, supermarkets started considering the specific demographics and tastes of their shoppers more during the 1970s, and this resulted in a plethora of formats, specialized merchandising and more targeted promotions.
CHICAGO, IL
sanatogapost.com

Sandwich Restaurant with Local Shops Still Expanding

WESTVILLE NJ – Primo Hoagies, the New Jersey-based restaurant franchiser that has its Italian specialty sandwich shops already established in Royersford, Phoenixville, and Harleysville, expects to continue its expansion during 2022. Agreements have been signed for 19 new locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas, and Colorado, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Monday (Jan. 10, 2022).
ROYERSFORD, PA
Giant Food Incentivizes Employees to Stay Healthy

Recognizing the huge strain that the pandemic has had on employees’ overall health, Giant Food is working to ensure the wellness of its employees through its #HealthyAtWork associate challenge. Originally launched in October 2020, the regional grocer incentivizes store and warehouse associates to participate in healthy behaviors and learn more about the programs and services available to support them in their wellness goals.
FOOD & DRINKS
Progressive Grocer Commemorates a Century of Grocery Innovation

The modern food retailing industry emerged about 100 years ago, and with it was born an innovative brand with a commitment to serve. The first issue of Progressive Grocer was published in January 1922, a time when the grocery industry operated in ways that would be unrecognizable to today’s shoppers. It was also a time when major changes were happening in American society, including where and how people purchased food. This resulted in a great transformation in grocery that saw retailers adopt new business practices, new technologies and new methods of serving shoppers that seemed revolutionary at the time, but are taken for granted now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Dove aims to eliminate plastic waste with reusable body wash bottles

Dove is looking to keep its body wash packaging sustainable in 2022. The personal care brand recently announced that it would be working towards its mission of eliminating plastic waste by launching a reusable body wash bottle and refills. Biolage adds multitasking products to All-In-One line]. New from the brand...
SKIN CARE
Salon

Can dynamic pricing reduce food waste in supermarkets?

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Imagine if the price of a tub of yogurt, gallon of milk or loaf of bread dropped a little each week as the expiration date neared. Wasteless, an Israeli-based startup, is making it happen with their artificial intelligence (AI)-powered dynamic pricing tool. Oded Omer,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food52

7 Low-Effort Ways to Reduce Everyday Food Waste at Home

We’ve teamed up with Blue Apron to keep dinner interesting—and stress-free as can be. Whether you’re a weekday vegetarian or all-around omnivore, Blue Apron’s ever-changing menus have recipes for every palate. Bonus: Every meal kit you receive is designed to minimize waste, with only the ingredients you need and packaging that can be reused or recycled.
RECIPES
Insights from the Fifth Annual dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery

Webinar Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST. In a Covid world, who is winning the great Retailer Reinvention?. Since 2017, dunnhumby’s Retailer Preference Index (RPI) has been the mechanism to prepare retailers for the evolving needs of customers, based on insights from over 10,000 U.S. shoppers about what matters to them most when shopping at 60-plus retailers. The fifth annual dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery (RPI) sheds light on what makes a retail winner, and how the pandemic has impacted consumer shopping behaviors. The newest edition of the RPI also includes additional data sources focused on eCommerce and omnichannel performance, to help retailers position themselves to win more customers than the competition, even as uncontrollable events continue to wreak havoc in the market.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Meijer Expands 3rd Supplier Diversity Event to Include Service Providers

Meijer is expanding its third Supplier Diversity event to include diverse-owned service providers as well as retail-ready products. The March 29-31 event will give diverse-owned businesses across the country the opportunity to present their offerings to interested Meijer buyers and procurement teams. “Our supplier diversity efforts reach beyond just the...
RETAIL
Sprouts Farmers Market Fulfills ‘Cage-Free or Better’ Egg Commitment

Sprouts Farmers Market is now sourcing all shell and liquid eggs sold at its 370-plus stores from cage-free, organic or free-range farms. The grocer’s Our Brands eggs have been “cage-free or better” since 2016, offering such attributes as being pasture-raised. Additionally, across Sprouts’ dairy category, organics made...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Lazy Acres Offers On-Demand Grocery Delivery via DoorDash

Lazy Acres Natural Market has tapped last-mile logistics platform DoorDash for on-demand grocery delivery from all Lazy Acres locations across the Southern California region, including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Diego. Items available for delivery from Lazy Acres include a full assortment of organic and seasonal produce, all-natural grocery...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Smithfield Foods pledges to cut food waste by 50% by 2030

Pork producer Smithfield Foods announced a pledge to halve food losses and achieve zero-waste-to-landfill certification within eight years. They plan to meet these goals by targeting the prevention of food loss and waste before it arises, recovery of wholesome food for donation, and recycling of food loss and waste to other uses, such as animal feed, compost and energy generation.
ENVIRONMENT
Traditional Grocers’ Same-Store Online Sales Dipped Last Year: Report

It’s been anything but a conventional time for traditional grocery stores, which lost some digital sales steam in 2021. According to new research from Barrington, Ill.-based Brick Meets Click, there was a 6.8% decline in online grocery sales on a same-store basis from September 2020 to September 2021. The...
BARRINGTON, IL
Instant-Needs Platforms Transition to Zero Waste

Too Good To Go, an app enabling the sale of surplus food, has partnered with several of the largest instant-needs grocers in the United States, among them Jokr, Gorillas, Reef Technology’s Lightspeed Market and Food Rocket. The Too Good To Go app, available for iOS in the Apple store...
RETAIL

