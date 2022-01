Anyone with internet access and a mild case of curiosity can look up the definition of franchising. In a strictly technical sense, the International Franchise Association (IFA) describes franchising as “a method of distributing products or services involving a franchisor, who establishes the brand’s trademark or trade name and a business system, and a franchisee, who pays a royalty and often an initial fee for the right to do business under the franchisor's name and system." Technically, the contract binding the two parties is the “franchise,” but that term more commonly refers to the actual business that the franchisee operates. The practice of creating and distributing the brand and franchise system is most often referred to as "franchising.”

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO