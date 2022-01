The Inaugural Cleveland Pierogi Week presented by Market Garden Brewery and Scene will kick off on Monday, February 28th. For seven days (Feb. 28th - March 6th) pierogi lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Pierogi Week locations to enjoy 3 pierogi for $7. Take it to the next level and pair pierogi and a Market Garden beer for $12. The idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cleveland while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places. The official participants and their descriptions can be found at pierogiweekcleveland.com. (More restaurants will be added in the coming weeks.)

