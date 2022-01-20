ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Deep Space Coalition Blasts Off

By Kevin McCauley
odwyerpr.com
 4 days ago

The Coalition for Deep Space Exploration has registered to lobby Washington in support of its mission for a long-term, sustainable direction for the nation’s space investments. It advocates for policies and budgets...

www.odwyerpr.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

James Webb Space Telescope will glide to its deep-space parking spot today

Today's the day: Nearly a month after launch, the James Webb Space Telescope will arrive at its deep-space celestial destination on Monday (Jan. 24). Webb will be orbiting Earth-sun Lagrange Point 2 (L2), which is about 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) away from our planet. Here, the spacecraft can use a minimum of fuel to orbit thanks to its alignment with the sun and Earth.
BALTIMORE, MD
spacecoastdaily.com

NASA Deep Space Food Challenge Offerring $1M for Innovative Systems to Feed ‘Tomorrow’s Astronauts’

(NASA) – As NASA prepares to send astronauts further into the cosmos than ever before, the agency aims to upgrade the production of a critical fuel source: food. Giving future explorers the technology to produce nutritious, tasty, and satisfying meals on long-duration space missions will give them the energy required to uncover the great unknown.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
inavateonthenet.net

Cisco Webex to blast off to the moon with Artemis program

Cisco’s Webex will be heading to the moon as part of the Artemis I mission, developing a custom-built version of Webex for deep space video collaboration tests. The solution is designed to interface with NASA’S deep space network, aiming to provide a realistic video experience while navigating the extremes of distance, atmosphere and space noise.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AccuWeather

3 must-see rocket launches blasting off in 2022

Decades of research, development and construction culminated on Dec. 25, 2021, when the James Webb Space Telescope blasted off into the depths of space during one of the most highly anticipated rocket launches of the entire year. The launch was viewed by people all around the globe, but even scientists cannot imagine what the $10 billion observatory will reveal about the origins of our universe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Posey
Space.com

Axiom Space: Building the off-Earth economy

Axiom Space wants to take the off-Earth economy to new heights. The Houston-based company, which was founded in 2016, aims to build and operate its own space station in low Earth orbit (LEO) in the coming years. And Axiom has inked deals with SpaceX to fly multiple tourist missions to the International Space Station (ISS), the first of which is set to launch in late February 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Successful take off for Virgin Orbit space rocket over Pacific

An RAF pilot has taken off on a flight to help launch a rocket into space from over the Pacific Ocean Flight Lieutenant Mathew “Stanny” Stannard, who is seconded to Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit is part of a crew which took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California for the launch on Thursday evening.He is helping work the controls of the rocket under the company’s LauncherOne system which is to be released from a modified Boeing 747-400 named Cosmic Girl.Now we're soaring #AbovetheClouds !— Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 13, 2022Flt Lt Stannard, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bitcoinist.com

Velas Network Blasts off Through Partnership with SpaceChain into the New-Age Space Race

While the space race for humanity began in the mid-1950s, blockchain technology took its first steps outside Earth in February 2018, and now Elon Musk has declared the start of the space race in early June 2021. With the recent news that SpaceX was going to carry some payload funded by Dogecoin, the latter was likely to be the first cryptocurrency to reach the Moon. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Transporter 3 rideshare mission with several small satellites for government and industry customers on January 13th. It lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, at 10:25 a.m. EST (1525GMT)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
abcnews4.com

New space telescope images promise to 'knock everybody's socks off'

UNDATED (WKRC) — A space telescope will enter its destination on Monday. The James Webb Space Telescope has been traveling for 30 days to discover faint infrared light from the first generation of stars and galaxies, according to CBS. The $10 billion telescope aligned its mirror segments to create...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Coalition#Vp#The Kennedy Space Center#Northrop Grumman
AFP

Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains". The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves. "We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release. NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Eos

A Deep-Space Origin for Volatile-Rich Asteroids

Editors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors. The origin of the Earth’s volatiles (e.g., water) is a perennial puzzle. Most likely they come primarily from volatile-rich (“carbonaceous”) meteorites, which are spectrally similar to volatile-rich asteroids in the main belt. But as Kurokawa et al. [2021] show, the similarity is not exact: some of the main belt asteroids contain ammoniated clays, which are not seen in the meteorites. This is important because ammonia is not expected to be stable so close to the Sun. Instead, Kurokawa et al. propose that the volatile-rich asteroids formed at greater distances (>10 AU) and were then scattered inwards to the main belt. The absence of ammoniated clays in meteorites is explained by positing a layered structure, with the more indurated, ammonia-free rocky core expected to survive impact disruption and atmospheric re-entry. This study bolsters other recent isotopic arguments that an outer solar system reservoir contributed significantly to the Earth’s growth.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday. The delicate burn added 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb's overall speed, just enough to bring it into a "halo" orbit around L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan in its largest sortie of the new year

In its latest move to assert power, China has sent 39 warplanes toward Taiwan, the largest of such sorties in the new year.According to Taiwan’s defence ministry, the sortie on Sunday night included 24 J-16 fighter jets and 10 J-10 jets, among other support aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft.The warplanes over Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) came a day after the Navies of US and Japan put on a massive show of strength in the Philippine Sea. It included two US Navy aircraft carrier, two US amphibious assault ships and a Japanese helicopter destroyer.A statement from the US Navy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Press

As tensions rise with Russia, Navy’s Truman group joins NATO exercise in Mediterranean

As tensions between the U.S. and Russia rise, the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group has joined a NATO exercise in the eastern Mediterranean that began Monday. The exercise began as a Russian amphibious group approaches from the west, planning to join Russian Pacific warships for an exercise in the region. The NATO exercise, called Neptune Strike 2022, is the latest phase ...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy