Workshop tip: Foam strips secure chisels and gouges

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first got into woodworking, I built a carved cradle that was featured in the FWW #200 Gallery. The more I got into carving, the more the gouges piled up. Rather than buy additional tool rolls...

8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
Workshop tip: Flexible wire clips hold tile in a tabletop

I recently built a Stickley-style table around a lovely Motawi tile. In case the tile ever needed replacement, I didn’t want to cement it in. I also didn’t want it to fall out if the table was inverted for carrying. My solution is simple but effective. I created two clips by attaching 12-gauge copper wire to the tile with a small puddle of epoxy and fitted the ends of the wire into a groove. The wires can be bent with pliers to release the tile.
Dovetailed Sapele Entryway Case With Drawer Unit

This dovetailed sapele case was built for a specific space in the entryway of our home in Chicago. Inspirations include the work of Natsuki Ishitani and Michael Pekovich. The carcass was built from a single resawn 12/4 board and features hand-cut through dovetails that have been left proud. The drawer unit is independent of the case and rests on top of screw-in brass shelf pins allowing it to be moved vertically or placed on the top of the piece. The hand-cut, half-blind dovetailed drawers include custom pendant pulls inspired by Philip Morley’s article in Fine Woodworking Issue #271. A finishing pad was used to apply three coats of General Finishes ARM-R-SEAL Oil-Based Satin Topcoat.
Switch to a Bed With Built-in Storage and Make the Most of the Space in Your Bedroom

Intelligent use of the space in your bedroom can be the difference between enjoying a room that is well organized and relaxing, and having to endure a room that feels cluttered and uncomfortably busy. By opting for a platform bed with storage space built-in, you’ll be able to make the most of the room under and around your mattress which is usually taken up by the bed frame alone. When it comes to choosing the best platform bed with storage for you, it’s worth considering what style is going to be best suited to your individual needs. For example, are you...
These Top-Rated Mops Will Give Your Tile Floors a Like-New Shine

The difference between doing your weekly chores with the right tools versus making do with whatever you can find can be your time, your patience and the quality of the end result. For example, you may think sweeping a tile or hardwood surface with a broom is sufficient. After all, it does collect hair, dust and other debris. However, pass a broom through liquid or something sticky and you’ll quickly find its limitations, much to your annoyance. That’s why it’s best to use tools designed for the specific job in front of you. In this case, the best mops for...
Our family-of-seven is forced to sleep in our car after disgusting video showed FOUR rats crawling all over our kitchen

A HEARTBROKEN family-of-seven are being forced to sleep in their car as their home is riddled with rats but the council "doesn't believe them". Kay Kennerson-Neal, from Donisthorpe, Leicestershire, has been couch-surfing with her husband and five children for over a month after noticing their flat was overrun by rats, which was making their kids extremely sick.
Nectar flash sale 2022: Sleep easy with 40 per cent off any mattress plus a free protector

A mattress is one of the most important purchases you can make, considering we spend such a massive chunk of our lives in bed. So if yours is erring on the side of lumpy, it could be time to get an upgrade.While a quality mattress can be a ticket to restful sleep, getting a new one can be costly: but that’s where Nectar comes in.The award-winning brand has launched a huge flash sale that you’re not going to want to miss out on, with a whopping 40 per cent off all of its mattresses, including IndyBest’s top-rated memory foam offering...
How to toilet train your toddler

I recently tried toilet training my 32-month-old, but after a few days of no success, I decided to stop. A friend tells me to hang in there, but my pediatrician says my son isn’t ready. She suggests I try again in a few months. Your thoughts?
What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
