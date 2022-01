Conquer The Battlefield With An Upcoming Pirate Hero In For Honor. Ubisoft is a major video game publisher and developer. For Honor is one of the its most popular titles and Year 6 is coming soon. As the year unfolds, fans can look forward to a ton of new content including heroes and more. The Pirate Hero will release on 27th January as part of a package deal. The Pirate Hero will cost players €7.99/$7.99 and includes an exclusive ornament, three scavenger crates and seven days of Champion Status. Furthermore, players can unlock the hero using 15,000 Steel in-game from February 10th.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO