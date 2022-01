Perhaps a few years ago chefs could deny the momentum of plant-based items—maybe it was just a fad, some said—but they can no longer. And while much of the focus in the plant-based movement had previously centered around meat alternatives which have moved toward achieving ubiquity, there’s a growing incidence of plant-based cheeses on menus, too. Datassential recently reported that plant-based cheeses grew 11 percent in 2021 alone, and have grown 82 percent across four years.

