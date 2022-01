As a student, it can be hard to find scholarships that are targeted toward you among the many that are available. Many scholarship applications open during the new year, with scholarships in this article ranging from $500 to $50,000. It is worth taking the time to see if you are eligible for any of the ones shown here, as well as performing your own research to find more you may qualify for. Don’t forget to also apply for the Bellevue College Foundation scholarship!

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO