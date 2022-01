The Girls Basketball team hosted its final home game of the season on Saturday and recognized its elementary and middle school teams. The Girls dominated Delta 55-17 to move its overall record to 10-11 (4-3 HHC). Edwards led the way with 18 points. Brenner had 13, Wilson 7, E. Johnson 6, Bassett 4, Simpson 3, Phares 2, and Pogue scored 2 points for the Golden Bears. The JV received a forfeit from Delta to move to 15-3 and a perfect 6-0 in HHC play. The girls will travel to Hauser for its final regular season game on Thursday with basketball starting at 6 pm.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO