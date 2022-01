This air fryer tofu recipe is the easiest way to make crispy, flavorful tofu at home! Toss it into a grain bowl or stir fry for a boost of plant-based protein. After my first bite of this air fryer tofu, I immediately thought, “What took me so long?” It’s crispier than any tofu I’ve baked in the oven, and it’s SO much easier to make than deep-fried or pan-fried tofu. No sticking to the pan, no splashing oil… If you want to make really crispy, crunchy tofu at home without a lot of fuss, you have to try this air fryer tofu recipe.

