Texas has added another member to the list of spring enrollees from the 2022 signing class. The Longhorns officially announced the addition of former Wyoming wide receiver Isaiah Neyor to the Texas 2022 signing class. Neyor entered the transfer portal and committed to Tennessee earlier this month. However, the Longhorns remained in the mix for the talented wide out, who flipped his pledge from the Vols to the Longhorns on Thursday. Neyor has since signed his National Letter of Intent and is expected to enroll at Texas this month, according to University of Texas officials.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO