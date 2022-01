Yudinela Castro has seen her son eight times in the past six months, but in a subdued voice says she would have preferred not to have seen him. “It would have been better not to have visited him in prison, because he came out full of scabies, with a bad smell and a hellish color. He had not been able to bathe for days,” the mother said in a phone call from Havana.

