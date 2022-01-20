ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Off-grid living

durangotelegraph.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay back in 1998, my wife Wendy and I were living in Silverton when a couple of community-minded Durango entrepreneurs asked us to come down to the relative lowlands to help them start an artisan bakery. Even then Durango home prices were somewhat out of reach (it’s all relative – we...

www.durangotelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

The big upgrade to the US power grid is kicking off

The Department of Energy (DOE) yesterday launched the Better Grid Initiative to develop new and upgraded high-capacity electric transmission lines, which is great news for electric vehicles, charging infrastructure rollout, and clean energy in the US. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inhabitat.com

Beam solar-powered off-grid EV chargers deployed worldwide

Off-grid EV charger manufacturer Beam has now installed solar-powered off-grid EV chargers in more than 100 municipalities in the U.S. and around the world in Spain, Brazil, Canada and the Caribbean. It’s big news in an industry that has so far relied on EV chargers that are on-grid and permanently installed. New York City, Beam’s biggest customer, now has around 100 Beam chargers.
TECHNOLOGY
Pocket-lint.com

EcoFlow's DELTA Pro ecosystem is perfect for living off-grid

(Pocket-lint) - Being able to run your home independently from mains power that you have to pay for is increasingly a common dream for many people around the world, especially if they live in areas that have a higher likelihood of power outages due to weather or poor infrastructure. With the climate crisis getting worse, living off-grid is appealing to more and more people.
ELECTRONICS
pv-magazine.com

Growatt releases battery for off-grid solar

Chinese inverter supplier Growatt has launched a residential, cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for off-grid applications. “The new AXE LV battery system covers a wide range of capacities extending from 5kWh to 400kWh, which caters to differentiated needs from daily households to large business and industrial scenarios,” said Lisa Zhang, marketing director for Growatt. “It supports power output of storage and off-grid systems, ranging from 3kW to 30kW.”
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
CBS Denver

Sticker Shock: Coloradans Question High Natural Gas Bills

DENVER (CBS4) – Potentially millions of Coloradans are seeing a drastic spike in their utility bills to start 2022. Coloradans have reported a significant increase in due payments when it comes to their electricity, propane and natural gas. Some say they’ve seen natural gas bills jump anywhere from 10-to-30% to start the year. Many who saw the spikes were confused as to why they were seeing a dramatic increase in their bills, especially during a moderate winter which hasn’t demanded as much need for heating. (credit: CBS) Heather Daves, a resident in Westminster, said her natural gas bill with Xcel Energy jumped more than...
COLORADO STATE
Whiskey n Sunshine Off Grid

The Start Of Our Off-Grid Journey

Hello there. My wife and I live off-grid in the western mountains of Maine. We moved out of "town" over three years, it was. The house wasn't a full two-story colonial, with 2,000 sq feet of living space" a full basement. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths. All this, and it was off-grid too. The house had been built in 2008 and had to be designed with off-grid living in mind. The place was overbuilt and insulated to the max. The previous owners had spared no expense on materials. Now the sad part, the previous owners had turned the place back over to the bank because they couldn't make a go of it. They suffered several setbacks that left them with more than one mortgage, a ruined battery bank, a destroyed generator, and no way forward.
MAINE STATE
pv-magazine.com

Discover Battery unveils lithium ferro-phosphate battery for off-grid solar, tiny homes

Pv magazine recently met with Discover Battery at Intersolar North America in Long Beach, California, to view the unveiling of Helios ESS, a lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery with use cases in off-grid solar, tiny homes, and RVs. The battery comes in 24V or 48V designs, with 60Ah and 30Ah-rated capacities, respectively. It has a nominal energy rating of 1.54 kWh.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Solar Energy#Electric Power#Solar Installations#Durango#Arboles#Sam S Club#Ac
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Solar Power
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
The Independent

Energy suppliers are desperate to persuade their own customers to buy less electricity and gas

Large companies are not known for trying to persuade customers to buy less – but that’s what is happening in Britain thanks to soaring energy prices that are threatening a cost-of-living crisis for millions of households.Energy suppliers that have survived a brutal few months of unprecedented wholesale price are being forced to sell gas and electricity at a loss thanks to the government’s price cap. Selling less energy therefore benefits the bottom line.Unusually, it is currently in everyone’s interests to cut energy usage as much as possible: the supplier, the customer, the government and, of course, the planet. Because suppliers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Spokesman-Review

Off the Grid: California Neighbors

It was only a matter of time. I’ve been noticing an increase in “Go back to where you came from” bumper stickers for a while now. And “Locally Grown.” And Porsches at the health food store. The Lexus on my driveway confirmed what my heart...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy