Cobb, GA

County to Distribute COVID Test Kits on Sunday, January 23

By Boards, Authorities Directory
cobbcounty.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT: Distribution of COVID-19 Self-Test Kits - LIMITED SUPPLY. WHERE: Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30008 (entrance to event off Al Bishop Road) Cobb County to host the first COVID test kit distribution Sunday. A limited supply of kits to be distributed, other events...

www.cobbcounty.org

Comments / 0

Chairwoman Cupid Extends Declaration of Emergency

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid extends Declaration of Emergency over COVID surge. Order is for another 30 days but will be reevaluated if surge eases. January 20, 2022 - Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signed an extension to the current Declaration of Emergency over the surge in COVID cases, keeping the declaration in place through mid-February.
COBB, GA
