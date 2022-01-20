UW regents to consider final recommendation for president

Editor’s note: the following statement was released Friday by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. “On behalf of UW-Whitewater, I’d like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Jay O. Rothman on his appointment as the next president of the University of Wisconsin System,” said Jim Henderson, interim chancellor. “During the interview process, I was extremely impressed by Mr. Rothman’s vision for public higher education in our state – one that is grounded in excellence in every aspect of our respective university missions. As a native of Wisconsin with strong ties to the state, he deeply understands the unique nature of the UW System as an academic, economic and cultural driver of Wisconsin and of our future. At a critical time for higher education, Mr. Rothman is the right person with the right leadership skills to move the UW System forward, to strengthen relationships with all of our constituents, and to build upon our important work on behalf of the people of our state. We look forward to him visiting UW-Whitewater in the future and sharing with him the outstanding story of the Warhawk family.”

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO