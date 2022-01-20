ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW regents to consider final recommendation for president

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System leaders are close to announcing their pick for system president. The Board of Regents is slated to meet Friday afternoon to make their choice between UW-Eau...

wglr.com

UW System selects Milwaukee attorney Jay Rothman as next president

MADISON, Wis. — The UW Board of Regents has unanimously selected a Milwaukee-based attorney as the university system’s next president. Jay O. Rothman will take over as UW System President on June 1. He’ll be the UW System’s eighth president and make an annual salary of $550,000.
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison recommends COVID-19 testing for all students

The University of Wisconsin-Madison notified students of COVID-19 testing recommendations in an email addressed by the Office of the Chancellor Thursday afternoon. The recommendation to test before returning to campus for the spring semester applies to all students, regardless of vaccination status, with the exception of those who received positive PCR test results within the last 90 days, according to the email.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Attorney, chancellor named as UW System president finalists

The chairman of a prominent international law firm based in Milwaukee and the chancellor the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus were announced Friday as finalists to be president of the UW System. The move announcing one internal candidate and one external contender comes after the system has gone two years...
stevenspoint.news

Tommy Thompson to resign as UW System interim president

CENTRAL WISCONSIN – UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson will resign this spring. That’s what Thompson told UW Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds in a Jan. 7 letter. “I love Wisconsin. As you have heard me profess on many occasions, I believe the University of Wisconsin System...
michiganradio.org

University of Michigan Board of Regents fires President Mark Schlissel

The University of Michigan Board of Regents voted Saturday morning to remove Mark Schlissel as President of the University of Michigan, effective immediately. The Board has named former U-M president Mary Sue Coleman as Interim President. The vote comes after an investigation into whether Schlissel was having an inappropriate relationship...
wisconsinexaminer.com

UW System names two finalists in search for permanent president

The chairman and CEO of a prominent law firm based in Milwaukee and the Chancellor of UW-Eau Claire were named as finalists in the search for a permanent UW System president on Friday. The university system has been without a permanent president for nearly two years after the initial, widely...
wpr.org

UW Board of Regents set to pick next UW System president Friday

The next University of Wisconsin System president could be named as soon as Friday. Meanwhile, organizations representing campus employees are criticizing the UW Board of Regents for not holding public interviews with the two finalists. The full board will meet in a closed session Friday to pick Milwaukee attorney and...
WSAW

UW System taps law firm CEO for next president

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents selected the chairman and CEO of a Milwaukee law firm to lead the state’s public universities into the future. On Friday, regents voted unanimously to offer the system’s top job to Jay O. Rothman after the 62-year-old received the recommendation of their Special Regent Committee.
valleynewslive.com

Final candidates for NDSU president announced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU has announced its five final candidates to fill the university’s open position for president. Interviews with each of the candidates will begin next week and continue into the first week of February. The candidates include presidents, chancellors and vice chancellors, and provosts from across the country.
fortatkinsononline.com

UW-W Chancellor congratulates Rothman as UW System president

Editor’s note: the following statement was released Friday by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. “On behalf of UW-Whitewater, I’d like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Jay O. Rothman on his appointment as the next president of the University of Wisconsin System,” said Jim Henderson, interim chancellor. “During the interview process, I was extremely impressed by Mr. Rothman’s vision for public higher education in our state – one that is grounded in excellence in every aspect of our respective university missions. As a native of Wisconsin with strong ties to the state, he deeply understands the unique nature of the UW System as an academic, economic and cultural driver of Wisconsin and of our future. At a critical time for higher education, Mr. Rothman is the right person with the right leadership skills to move the UW System forward, to strengthen relationships with all of our constituents, and to build upon our important work on behalf of the people of our state. We look forward to him visiting UW-Whitewater in the future and sharing with him the outstanding story of the Warhawk family.”
UH regents to consider new Maunakea Master Plan

The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents (BOR) will consider adopting the draft Master Plan for UH-managed lands on Maunakea at the BOR January 20, 2022 meeting (PDF). The draft Master Plan for the University of Hawaiʻi Maunakea Lands: E Ō I Nā Leo (Listen to the Voices) requires board approval to take effect and would replace the Master Plan the BOR adopted in 2000. The draft can be found in the materials section of the BOR agenda (PDF).
Inside Higher Ed

What a professor considers when reading recommendation letters (opinion)

The season of writing recommendation letters is coming to an end, and the season of reading them will soon begin. For those being evaluated—particularly for a fellowship, an academic job or admission to a graduate program—the entire process of how those decisions are made can be mysterious. And perhaps nothing about it is as baffling as the role that recommendation letters play.
uwyo.edu

UW Professor Elected President of Association for Science Teacher Education

University of Wyoming Professor Andrea Burrows has been elected to serve as president of the Association for Science Teacher Education (ASTE) in 2023. The organization is a leading voice in conversations about science teacher education research, policy and practice. Burrows, who also is an associate dean in the College of...
The Independent

Abrupt resignation of Florida university president stuns staff and students

The president of one of Florida’s largest public universities stunned students and staff by abruptly resigning on Friday.Mark Rosenberg announced his resignation as president of Florida International University on Friday after 12 years in the role.The surprise announcement was quickly followed by a statement from Mr Rosenberg saying that his decision was prompted by a recurring health issue and concerns for his wife’s health.FIU is now searching for a permanent successor to Mr Rosenberg who joined as an assistant political science professor in 1976 just four years after the institution was founded. In 1979 he founded the highly regarded Latin...
CBS Miami

FIU President Mark Rosenberg Resigns, Cites Health Issues

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The long-time Florida International President Mark Rosenberg resigned his post on Friday afternoon. In the letter to the faculty, he mentioned personal health issues and the deteriorating health of his wife as the reason for his departure. Rosenberg released a statement, reading in part: “I am stepping back, so that I may give my full attention to recurring personal health issues and to the deteriorating health of my wife, Rosalie. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to represent our community and help build our FIU.” Rosenberg had been at the university for close to 45 years. The Board of...

