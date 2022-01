Immolation is back once again, this time with a dark and driving new single "The Age Of No Light" off their coming record Acts Of God. "We are very excited to unveil the next single 'The Age of No Light' to all the Immolation maniacs around the globe!" said vocalist and bassist Ross Dolan. "This song showcases some of the more extreme elements as well as the darker heavier moments that run throughout this album. This is an intense and furious track that does not let up once it starts, and I think Bob really did an amazing job in capturing this sonic fury as well as the dark essence of this song visually with this video. We hope everyone enjoys it!!!!"

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO