The New York Knicks are expecting acquisition from the Atlanta Hawks, Cam Reddish, to be available against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Reddish has been dealing with an ankle injury the past few weeks, and with the Knicks currently on a three-game losing streak, they desperately need more support off the bench, especially without Derrick Rose and Kemba walker dealing with a left knee issue.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO