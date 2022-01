Season 1 of Yellowjackets, which wrapped on Jan. 16, is now available on Showtime. Below is a spoiler-free review. It’s always been the challenge of a new TV series with an excellent pilot to live up to the promise of its introduction. Reality is that for a myriad of reasons, it’s more common to get diminishing returns and for the series to just disappear into the ratings mist. However, the Showtime original Yellowjackets has bucked the trend by only getting stronger throughout its 10-episode season. It’s earned its glowing critical accolades and audience word-of-mouth since its November premiere because it has masterfully paced out its mysteries within two timelines and leaned on its remarkable ensemble of actors to invest us in the shocking, heartbreaking, and downright bizarre lives of the Yellowjackets championship girls’ soccer team of 1996.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO