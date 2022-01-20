ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Kyrgios shows his talent and lack of interest in loss against Daniil Medvedev

The Independent

Australian Open 2022 scores LIVE: Dan Evans beaten as Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas go through

British interest in singles ended in meek fashion with a straight-sets defeat for Dan Evans against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Evans had won their only previous meeting on the same courts 12 months ago to claim his only ATP Tour title but a repeat never looked on the cards here from the moment he dumped a forehand volley into the net to lose the opening set. Auger-Aliassime had spent eight hours on court in his first two rounds but Evans was unable to make this an extended stay on John Cain Arena, going down 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in just...
AFP

Medvedev, Tsitsipas march into last 16 as Halep fires warning

World number two and title favourite Daniil Medvedev won over the Australian Open crowd on Saturday as he eased into the last 16 along with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The fit-again Halep came into the tournament full of confidence after her first title in 16 months earlier this month at a Melbourne warm-up event and was always in charge.
firstsportz.com

‘Everything that tennis needs!’ Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou AMAZED by the intensity during Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios’ second-round battle at Australian Open 2022

In one of the most exciting matches so far this year, 2nd seed Daniil Medvedev defeated home favourite Nick Kyrgios 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the second round of the Australian Open 2022. Medvedev blasted 31 aces past the Australian and also hit 68 winners in a thrilling three hour...
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev sorry for behaviour as he takes frustration out on Maxime Cressy

Daniil Medvedev apologised to opponent Maxime Cressy after taking his frustrations out on the young American during their fourth-round clash at the Australian Open.Cressy plays a throwback serve-and-volley game and Medvedev’s emotions threatened to boil over after he lost the third set but he stayed just cool enough to win 6-2 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-5.Early in the fourth set, title favourite Medvedev shouted: “This is so boring,” while he loudly railed against his bad luck as Cressy repeatedly hit the lines on big points.Medvedev is known for his hot-headedness but he was contrite about his behaviour after the match...
AFP

Medvedev aims to march on as resurgent Halep sweeps into last 16

World number two Daniil Medvedev steps up his march towards the Australian Open men's title later but the early action on Saturday was dominated by the resurgent former finalist Simona Halep, who swept into the second week in Melbourne. Paire, the world number 56, is looking to equal his best at a Slam by reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time. dh/mtp
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev survives but Aryna Sabalenka ousted on marathon Australian Open day

Contrary to what Daniil Medvedev may have suggested, day eight of the Australian Open was anything but boring. A slew of tense, torrid and at times exhausting fourth-round matches finally came to a close as the clock struck midnight in Melbourne, as Stefanos Tsitsipas gritted his teeth to battle past Taylor Fritz in five sets and Kaia Kanepi ousted Aryna Sabalenka in a dramatic final-set tiebreak. It had been quite the day. Of the eight singles matches to take place across the men’s and women’s draws, Kanepi’s victory over Sabalenka was the shortest at two hours and 19 minutes....
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev insists he has no ‘issues’ with Australian Open crowd

Daniil Medvedev is not seeking to play the villain role at the Australian Open despite his run-in with the crowd against Nick Kyrgios The world number two and title favourite had a much calmer time in defeating Botic Van De Zandschulp in the third round than he had on Thursday evening when the rowdy home fans tried to inspire Kyrgios to an upset.Medvedev said some of the fans had a “low IQ” after they jeered between his first and second serves during the four-set win.Meddy marches on ➡️@daniilmedwed moves into Week 2 by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-4...
AFP

Medvedev loving it as Melbourne quarter-final beckons

Title favourite Daniil Medvedev gets the chance to deepen his new-found love affair with the Australian Open crowd on Monday as he targets a quarter-final berth. The reward for the winner will be a quarter-final against seventh seed Iga Swiatek of Poland or Sorana Cirstea of Romania.
AFP

Medvedev on march into Melbourne second week, Halep on comeback trail

World number two Daniil Medvedev will step up his march towards the Australian Open men's title on Saturday while a resurgent Simona Halep eyes a place in the second week of the Grand Slam. US Open champion Medvedev cemented his status as tournament favourite by overcoming the mercurial Nick Kyrgios in four sets in a raucous second-round encounter on Thursday. Medvedev, the de facto top seed after Novak Djokovic was deported on the eve of the tournament, now faces a more conventional opponent in Dutch world number 57 Botic van de Zandschulp for a place in the last 16. But he will not take his opponent lightly in their third-round meeting.
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios claims he was threatened by opponents’ coach

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was threatened by the coach and trainer of his doubles opponents at the Australian Open on Friday.Kyrgios and his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off one of the results of the tournament so far by defeating top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round of the men’s doubles.It was another raucous atmosphere but the flash point appears to have been when Kyrgios hit one of the Croatian duo with the ball.😂😂 that was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc https://t.co/TCYCRCj3E5— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 21, 2022Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: “Just letting you...
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis reach Australian Open men’s doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares’ Australian Open hopes ended in the third round of the men’s doubles but Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run.Kyrgios and Kokkinakis caused one of the upsets of the tournament in the previous round by taking out top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, with Kyrgios then accusing the coach and trainer of the Croatians of threatening him.There was another packed crowd and lively atmosphere on Kia Arena as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, who were Wimbledon junior doubles champions in 2013, took on Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar.And the Australians came...
