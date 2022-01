The Pittsburgh Steelers must add explosiveness to their offense in 2022. Here’s why they should let JuJu Smith-Schuster walk and sign WR D.J. Chark. The Steelers need a spark on offense next season; that much is clear. Something Pittsburgh really lacked was an element of elite speed at the wide receiver position. Though Chase Claypool made an effort to stretch the field, he has good, but not great speed and the team had a terrible time trying to convert explosive plays.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO