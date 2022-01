Are you a convenience, personality or business real estate team? It matters when it comes to valuing your team. More and more teams are coming to RTC Consulting to find out their value. When we do work with teams, we first find out what type they are, and like brokerages, they come in all shapes and sizes. After peeling away the layers, we typically find that teams fit into one of three categories: convenience, personality or business teams.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO