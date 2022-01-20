Doncic Leads Streaking Mavericks to 102-98 Win Over Raptors
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 41 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:01 to play, and tied his season best with...1460espnyakima.com
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 41 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:01 to play, and tied his season best with...1460espnyakima.com
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
Comments / 0