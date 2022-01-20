Teton County student alleging rape, sexual assault to receive $295K settlement

A $295,000 settlement has been reached in a sexual abuse lawsuit against the Teton County School District, in which a former student alleged she was raped and sexually assaulted by two fellow students.

The Jackson Hole High School student, referred to in the suit as “Rachel Roe” to protect her identity, said in her complaint that she was also subjected to “severe” harassment and retaliation after reporting the assaults to district officials.

Following the settlement, the federal case was dismissed earlier this month.

The suit, originally filed at the end of 2020, alleged that the district and its leadership had violated Roe’s Title IX rights by failing to adequately investigate her reports.

“It is difficult to fully comprehend how sexual harassment and abuse affects the survivor and all other people involved,” said Kaden Canfield, an attorney for Roe. “The community should be proud that Ms. Roe was willing and brave enough to come forward and share her story. I hope the resolution of this case can help Ms. Roe on her path to recovery, which can truly take a lifetime.”

The complaint alleges that in 2017, Roe was assaulted twice by the same student, once on school property. Months after those assaults, the suit says, Roe attempted suicide and was admitted to in-patient therapy.

The following year, the suit alleges, Roe was raped by another student who had given her alcohol until she was slipping in and out of consciousness.

The incidents detailed in the suit reportedly took place at the same time as those brought in another case settled by the district last year. In that lawsuit, a Jane Doe defendant alleged officials disregarded her report of being sexually assaulted by a classmate in 2017.

Teton County schools pay quarter-million dollar settlement in mishandled sexual assault lawsuit

Both suits accused the district of failing to train its administrators on sexual misconduct between students and Title IX procedures.

"While TCSD does not comment on litigation, we are confident that our teachers, counselors, administrators and staff met their legal and professional responsibilities and duties while focusing on the best interest of all students,” Charlotte Reynolds, spokesperson for the district, said in an email.

The suit states that Roe had not reported either of the incidents for several months out of fear of “retaliation and additional harassment at school.”

When she did report the first two alleged assaults, the suit says, she was subjected to “embarrassing and harassing sexualized rumors” spread by the alleged assailant and his friends. The complaint also alleges that school officials failed to report the assaults to law enforcement. JHHS Principal Scott Crisp denied that claim in his response to the lawsuit.

The 2018 rape was reported to law enforcement, the suit states. A deputy assigned to the case reportedly told school officials that the alleged rapist had a “reputation of getting female students intoxicated and then taking advantage of them sexually.”

According to the suit, Roe had talked to other victims of sexual assault at the school, who said they intended to report their assaults to the school until they saw the district’s “poor response” to Roe’s case.

Roe, the suit states, eventually moved out of Wyoming to continue her education.