The Kraft Heinz Co. recently completed its purchase of an 85 percent stake in Germany-based Just Spices GmbH. “With Just Spices, we will leverage Kraft Heinz’s scale and agility to accelerate the business in the fast-growing taste elevation market beyond the company’s current German base and its recent market entries in Spain, Austria, and Switzerland,” Rafael Oliveira, Kraft Heinz, executive vice president and president of international markets, said. “We also see tremendous potential to further strengthen and enhance Kraft Heinz’s own direct-to-consumer operations and go-to-market expansion.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO