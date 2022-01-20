ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2019 19 19 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE LUXURY 3.0 SDV6 AUTO For Sale

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinished in Loire Blue metallic, Contrasting Ivory and Ebony Windsor leather interior with contrast Blue stitching and piping. 22” Style 5025 alloy wheels in Satin Dark Grey with Diamond turned finish. Dynamic Pack 1 to include Gloss Black side vents, tailgate finisher, fender vents, unique front grille and...

topgear.com

Everrati Land Rover Series IIA review: another icon updated

Ah, an molested classic. What a treat. Cough, this is actually an electric restomod Series IIA Land Rover from Everrati. The mucky noisy old engine has been carefully torn out and replaced with a nice 150bhp/221lb ft electric motor and a 60kWh battery for a real world (as if anyone who buys one of these actually lives there) range of 125 miles.
srqmagazine.com

Wilde Land Rover Sarasota Previews the New Range Rover

On the evening of Jan. 19, 2022, Wilde Land Rover Sarasota hosted one of the first of over 180 dealer previews of the New Range Rover. Invited guests and owners received an up-close sneak peek at the highly anticipated luxury SUV. The New 2022 Range Rover is the ultimate expression of modern luxury, combining aesthetic grace with technological sophistication. During the private event, guests were immersed in all aspects of the most desirable Range Rover yet, exploring the modernist design, well-appointed and sustainable interior materials, as well as the luxury SUV’s refinement and range of capability. Wilde Land Rover Sarasota is part of the Wilde Automotive Family, which boasts over 75 years of automotive experience. Wilde Automotive Family specializes in new and pre-owned vehicles, outstanding service and maintenance, and award-winning customer experiences. The Range Rover Inside Track National Tour will take place at select Land Rover retailers across the U.S. for Range Rover owners and invited guests to preview the New Range Rover before it arrives in showrooms this spring.
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Land Rover Discovery P360 R-Dynamic S Highlights a Sibling Rivalry

The Discovery spearheaded the return of Land Rover to the United States market, making a name for itself with its rugged, go-just-about-anywhere capability. Now in its fourth generation (the intervening two adopting the LR3 and LR4 monikers here in the States), the Discovery now has a somewhat different mission and must make its case as the brand's family hauler. Even so, the Discovery's DNA still includes more off-road capability than others of its ilk, even if the new Defender now wears the brand's mud-plugging crown.
hypebeast.com

UNDEFEATED and Galpin Unveil Two Custom Land Rover Defenders

UNDEFEATED has partnered with Galpin Auto Sports, the infamous car custom garage for Pimp My Ride seasons 5-6, to deliver two unique takes on the Land Rover Defender 90 and 110 models. The “Jaguar Blue” Land Rover Defender 110 is built for camping trips and features a range of amenities...
News - What Car?

Land Rover Defender long-term test review

Huge waiting lists underline just how popular the Land Rover Defender is, but does it have the all-round capability and feel-good factor to justify its high price tag?... The car Land Rover Defender HSE Ingenium 3.0 MHEV Run by Jim Holder, editorial director. Why it’s here Can Land Rover’s reinvented...
Carscoops

Land Rover Defender 130 Breaks Cover Thanks To The Patent Office

Spy photographers snapped the Land Rover Defender 130 last summer and now the model has been revealed by the patent office. First noticed by Autoweek.nl, the images show the Defender 130 will be instantly recognizable as it’s simply a stretched Defender 110. While this was to be expected, we...
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
electrek.co

Government data show gasoline vehicles are up to 100x more prone to fires than EVs

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Unless it pertains to EV fires, as that’s more smoke and mirrors. There is an ongoing flow of misinformation publicized by the less informed (or downright malicious) purporting that electric vehicles and their battery chemistry are more prone to fires than their gasoline counterparts. Aside from the obvious argument that gasoline vehicles operate via combustion, a new study shows how much more prevalent gas vehicle fires are compared to EVs.
CARS
Advertising Age

Tesla could rattle 2021 luxury auto sales race

For more than a decade, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus have battled for the U.S. luxury sales crown. And for 2021, BMW won for the third time in a row. Mercedes held the title for the three years prior — and so on back to 2010 when Lexus triumphed. But...
