Buying Cars

2012 62 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 1.6 TDI MATCH 5DR. 68253 MILES. A/C For Sale

carandclassic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article* HASSLE FREE ON LINE CAR SALES. CLICK AND COLLECT OR NATIONWIDE DELIVERY TO YOUR DOOR* VIEW IN FULLY LIT INDOOR DRY SHOWROOM* READY TO DRIVE AWAY* 68253 MILES* TDI MATCH MODEL* NON SMOKING OWNERS* TOTALLY STANDARD UNMOLESTED EXAMPLE* AIR CONDITIONING* POWER STEERING* FULL AND COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY* BLUETOOTH*...

www.carandclassic.com

topgear.com

From the archives: Volkswagen Golf R32 vs Audi S3 vs BMW 130i

We’re reaching crisis point in Hatchbacksville. These cars are fundamentally basic bits of kit, designed to sell in their dull, diesel droves to an unquestioning demographic of A to B motorists who fill them with sweet wrappers and baby sick. Only a small percentage of these worthy little runabouts get given any sort of performance treatment. And then it’s a matter of technology surmounting physics and corporate budgeting to produce and market something deserving of, and capable of, garnering a sporting reputation. The upshot is usually a front-wheel drive family car with a bodykit, boot spoiler and implausible amounts of power being spun away at every T-junction. A tiny minority think you’re the bees knees, while the majority think you’re an estate agent.
BMW BLOG

AC Schnitzer BMW M135i vs Volkswagen Golf R — Top Gear Test

The BMW M135i and Volkswagen Golf R both suffer from the same issue — a lack of excitement. Both are great cars to drive everyday; they’re fast, they’re comfortable, and they’re practical. However, despite their impressive performance and capable handling, neither car is truly special to drive. Though, to be fair, the Golf R is typically considered to be more fun by most enthusiasts. Thankfully for any M135i owners, there are ways to improve that excitement, such as a tuning kit from AC Schnitzer.
AutoExpress

Volkswagen teases upcoming high performance Golf

Volkswagen has released a teaser image of an upcoming, sporty version of the Mk8 Golf, which could be a halo model with more track focus than the existing GTI Clubsport and R variants. Details are scarce, but the car in the image is wearing a rear spoiler from the Performance...
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Lamando L Is One Slick Golf Four-Door Coupe

Sedans are still very popular in China, the world's largest automotive market. Elsewhere, crossovers dominate. But automakers must still cater to Chinese consumers and if it's sedans they want, sedans they'll get. The latest is the Volkswagen Lamando L, another five-door liftback with four-door coupe styling and frameless side windows. At first, you might assume this is a rebadged Arteon but it's not. However, it rides on the same MQB platform but it's smaller. It's probably best to think of the Lamando L as a liftback sedan version of the Golf, another MQB recipient.
Motor1.com

2023 Volkswagen Amarok Returns In Fresh Teasers, V6 TDI Confirmed

It will be longer and wider than its predecessor. March 9 will be the day when we'll finally get to see the production-ready I.D. Buzz electric van, but Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has another important debut slated for 2022. We're obviously talking about the Amarok, which has been teased relentlessly for nearly two years. The Ford Ranger's German brother is back in a fresh preview to ease the wait until the world premiere that should take place in the coming months.
motoringresearch.com

Volkswagen Group doubled electric car sales in 2021

The Volkswagen Group achieved an impressive 95.5 percent increase in global electric vehicle sales during 2021. Across the multiple brands within the group, a total of 452,900 electric cars were delivered to customers. It marks a substantial increase on the 231,600 EVs delivered during 2020, despite the ongoing challenges caused...
insideevs.com

In 2021, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Improved Sales By 35%

Volkswagen Group's Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) noted a slight 3.2% year-over-year decrease in sales in 2021, to a total of 359,500. However, according to the company, demand is actually strong, including a 20% year-over-year increase in orders. The VWCV's electric vehicle sales improved last year - by 35.1% year-over-year -...
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Mich. automakers need more talent to fend off competitors in coming EV era

The Motor City’s foundations shook a bit earlier this month when news broke that Japanese automaker Toyota blew by General Motors to become the top-selling manufacturer in the United States last year. It was the first time an auto company not named GM led annual U.S. car and truck sales in 90 years. That a […] The post Rick Haglund: Mich. automakers need more talent to fend off competitors in coming EV era appeared first on Michigan Advance.
insideevs.com

Tesla Is Escaping Volkswagen Group's BEV Pursuit: 2021 Sales

The Volkswagen Group, one of the largest automotive groups, has initiated electrification of basically all its brands (including Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda and SEAT), but so far it is not able to catch Tesla in the all-electric segment. The global sales results for the 2021 year just came out for...
Benzinga

Volkswagen Says Global Electric Vehicle Sales Jumped 97% Last Year

Volkswagen Group’s (OTC: VWAGY) global electric vehicle deliveries nearly doubled last year helped by sales of its ID.4 electric sports utility vehicle and the legacy automaker said it expects the first half of 2022 to be highly volatile due to chip shortages. What Happened: The German automaker said it...
