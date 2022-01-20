ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘CIA Sidekick’ NED Gives £2.6M to UK Media Groups

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. government-funded agency that claims to promote democracy but which helps undermine governments independent of Washington has moved decisively into Britain’s media space since 2016. National Endowment for Democracy (NED) has funded groups such as Bellingcat, Index on Censorship, Article 19, Finance Uncovered, and the Thomson Reuters...

