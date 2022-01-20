ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2011 Mini Cooper S Diesel Clubman Automatic For Sale

carandclassic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2011 Mini Cooper S Diesel Clubman Automatic finished in Eclipse Grey Metallic with full Carbon Black Leather Interior. Full Mini Main Dealer Service History. Absolutely superb in exceptional condition with a...

www.carandclassic.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Weekly Treasure: JDM Rover Mini Cooper

The original Mini Cooper was built from 1959 until 2000, receiving regular updates throughout. What wasn't significantly changed during this 40-year period was the exterior design; no matter what, the original Mini was always instantly recognizable. The modern Mini is the result of BMW purchasing the brand in 2000 and completely redesigning the small two-door inside and out. Of course, there are millions of original Mini Cooper fans out there and while it's not difficult to find an old-school example, some are more interesting than others. This is one of them.
HOME & GARDEN
rosevilletoday.com

Mini Cooper needs more than cute factor to thrive

Roseville, Calif.- Two decades ago, the Mini Cooper was undraped and car buyers were enthralled by its funky, fashionable look. It was the rare front-wheel drive subcompact that was more focused on being sporty and cute than making fuel efficiency its calling card. The British-based car, made by the BMW...
ROSEVILLE, CA
AutoExpress

New MINI Countryman Cooper S plug-in hybrid 2022 review

While the MINI Countryman may be showing its age in some areas, it will continue to appeal to buyers looking for a stylish, practical and fun-to-drive small SUV. This plug-in hybrid variant undercuts rivals – not least the BMW X1 xDrive25e with which it shares much of its tech – boasting a usable electric range, low company car tax rates and a typically MINI list of customisation options. Just be sure you can live with the typically MINI levels of ride comfort, too.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Check Out This Classic Mini Cooper Engine Rebuild

BMW didn’t own the Mini brand until the ’90s and didn’t revive it as “MINI” until 1999, with the reborn MINI Cooper. So cars like the original Mini Cooper aren’t exactly relevant to the BMW brand. But buying brand also includes that brand’s history, and classic Minis are awesome, so we celebrate them here at BMWBLOG. In this new video from Hagerty, we get to see the engine from a classic Mini get a full rebuild and, if you’re a wrench-head like myself, it’s very satisfying.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Mini#Vehicles#Eclipse Grey Metallic#Chilli Pack#Full Leather#Front Armrest#Dab Radio#Bluetooth Usb#Dynamic Stability Control#Chrome Line Interior#Alloy Wheels#Headlight Cleaning System#Light Package
Autoblog

Mini Cooper Convertible Interior Review | Dissecting the oddball

Stepping inside any Mini product is going to throw you for a minute if you haven’t been in one before. It’s a combination of the odd proportions, weird sightlines and exceedingly quirky design for just about everything inside the cabin. This strangeness, of course, applies to the 2022 Mini Cooper Convertible, which is the subject of this review.
HOME & GARDEN
Top Speed

This Could be One of the Last New Gas-Powered Mini Coopers

Mini’s plans to produce only electric vehicles starting in 2030 obviously gives some time for the brand to transition, and that’s why we’re looking at an ICE-powered prototype of a next-gen Mini Cooper today. Since this is an early prototype, it’s covered in heavy camo, so we can’t see most of the design changes.
CARS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
Robb Report

This ‘Smart’ 90-Foot Wide-Body Yacht Can Be Controlled With Your Phone

Horizon’s latest FD90 is the first of that series to have a remote automated system that controls the yacht’s interior functions. The 90-foot FD, standing for “Full Displacement,” is the most popular model of that builder’s wide-body series. The FD series was first launched in 2017 with an FD85 designed by Cor D. Rover. The Dutch designer’s work is best known in the superyacht sector. Rover told Robb Report several years ago that he applied design techniques from that big-boat sector to make the production yachts feel larger and more luxurious inside. At the same time, he was careful to limit...
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

Mini's 2021 Sales Results Proves That EVs Are Hot

The Mini Cooper SE closed the iconic British brand's 2021 sales books as its most popular model, which speaks volumes when you consider the company's decision to shift to an all-electric line-up in 2030. Mini's worldwide sales experienced a 3.3% uptake to 302,144 units but electrified products, in particular, benefited from a 64.3% increase to 53,243 units. This translates to 18% of its global market share.
CARS
CleanTechnica

EVs Beat Diesels As Electric Car Sales Ramp Up In Europe

Auto analyst Mathias Schmidt tells the Financial Times that sales of battery-electric cars in Europe and the UK were higher than sales of diesel-powered cars for the first time in December. “The diesel death march has been playing on repeat since September 2015 when ‘Dieselgate’ was first unveiled — causing VW to draw up the first plans of the ID.3 within 30 days of the scandal coming to light,” he said. The December data indicates 176,000 battery electric vehicles were sold in December — 6% more than in December, 2020 — as opposed to 160,000 diesels.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy