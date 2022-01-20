2012 https://philipraby.co.uk/product/porsche-panamera-gts For Sale

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThis 2012 Porsche Panamera GTS is an astonishing car. Its 4. 8-litre V8 engine produces 424bhp, which propels the luxurious sports saloon from 0-60mph in just 4. 5 seconds and on to a top speed of 180mph. A Sports exhaust ensures that the car sounds wonderful, too. Sport Chrono Plus gives...

hypebeast.com

A Race-Ready 1964 Porsche 904 GTS Is Officially up for Auction

A 1964 Porsche 904 GTS previously owned by the iconic actor Robert Redford is officially auctioning at Bonhams. With an estimated power of 175 HP at 7,200 rpm and five-speed manual transaxles, the car raced under the Otto Zipper Precision Motor Cars team back in the day. The vehicle has retained its original bodywork, chassis, transaxle and suspension and has been well documented as a rare and desirable example of a Porsche racing legend.
MotorBiscuit

Super Sedan Showdown: The BMW M5 CS, Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S and Porsche Panamera Turbo S Signal the Last of the Fossil Fueled Fast Four-Door

Around 65.5 million years ago a comet punched a hole through the atmosphere and impacted Earth near the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico. This single event changed the course of life forever, wiping out the dinosaurs and allowing mammals, and eventually humans, to flourish. Mass extinction events are disturbingly common on...
hypebeast.com

Porsche Releases Special Edition Targa 4 GTS Commemorating 50 Years of Porsche Design

Porsche Design has just marked its 50th anniversary with the release of a special project encompassing a new 911 Targa 4 GTS, a restored Targa S 2.4, and two new timepieces. While the 911 Targa 4 GTS’ performance specs remain relatively unchanged — it still packs a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo flat-six engine (473 hp and 420 lb.-ft. of torque), Porsche Traction Management (PTM) AWD, and the choice of either an 8-speed PDK transmission or 7-speed manual. Updates include an 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, seat belts in Slate Gray, and the Sport Chrono Package with a Porsche Design Subsecond Clock.
MotorTrend Magazine

Porsche-Incubated Online Car Auction Venture Wants Slice of Classic Sales

You might have heard about a certain online car auction site selling nearly $1 billion worth of classics, exotics, and otherwise interesting vehicles last year. No? It rhymes with "sling-a-nailer." Okay, we're talking about Bring a Trailer, which is now owned by the same publisher as one of MotorTrend's top competitors. This digital auction house has quickly surpassed gavel-bashing mainstays in the automotive space, and spurred traditional auction houses to host online events and inspired plenty of would-be competitors—including one you might not have heard of: Marqued.
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Porsche’s Fastest Production 911 Headlines the First Sale on Bonhams’ Online Auction Platform

Over the past two years of the pandemic, the car-collecting landscape has actually expanded, opening wide new vistas for buyers and sellers alike. Initially, none of us knew quite what to make of things, imagining like Henny Penny that the sky was falling. Suddenly, the skies opened, the storm clouds parted and, now, everybody seems to be buying . . . everything. Nowhere has the frenzied feeding been more evident than with late-model supercars, and among those, Porsche is right at the top of the wish list for most enthusiasts. This 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is one of the first...
gtspirit.com

2022 992 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Review

You know the drill, right? Aside from a few surprise special editions, the Porsche 911 range is as predictable as the British weather. Typically, the last model of the Carrera range is the GTS which first appeared in the 997.2 generation. Since then, it has always been considered a Carrera with all of the options you would want thrown into a Carrera S. The tried and tested formula has always proven popular and is the go to option for many – the 992 is selling well and it is likely that the GTS will only add to the strength of the portfolio.
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
MotorTrend Magazine

Porsche's Electric Taycan Overtakes Iconic 911 In Sales Race

Porsche's 911 is its lodestar, the icon that represents the brand in the popular imagination. Everyone knows the defiantly eccentric sports car still plants its engine in its tail, still hunches forward with a frog-like intensity, still has big round headlights and slim horizontal taillights, as has been the formula (mostly) since the early 1960s.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
Pistonheads

New Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo variants on sale

If you read our Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo GTS review at the backend of last year, you'll be aware that the intention was for the Sport Turismo to mirror the rest of the Taycan range. Well, that's just become official, with the full suite of Sport Turismo models now available on the Porsche U.K. configurator. In case you did miss that review, the essence of the Sport Turismo is that it offers the practicality attributes of the SUV-inspired Cross Turismo, without the slightly jarring, odd off-road aesthetics. To our mind, this makes it arguably the pick of the Taycan range.
d1softballnews.com

Porsche Taycan, sales doubled in 2021. 911 beaten

Porsche he has bet on the electric and the great work he is carrying out in this sector is giving the desired results. The German carmaker shared the deliveries data for 2021 which once again highlight the great success of the Taycan range. In the year just ended, the deliveries of the electric have doubled.
SlashGear

Porsche expands Taycan Sport Turismo portfolio, but we still only get the GTS

German carmaker Porsche is expanding its Taycan Sport Turismo portfolio in Europe by unveiling four new trim variants: base, 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S. We first caught wind of the Taycan’s Sport Turismo body style at last year’s LA Auto Show, and it’s essentially a Taycan Cross Turismo with deleted body claddings, a lower ride height, and a more sporting flair.
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
