2017 17 67 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE STR8 HEMI 6.4 V8 AUTO For Sale

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinished in Redline pearl metallic, Full Black nappa leather with perforated suede in Black and contrast Slate grey stitching. 20” Black Vapor Chrome Spider Monkey alloy wheels. Panoramic sunroof. Harman Kardon Premium...

electrek.co

Mopar launches new at-home level 2 charger for Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee 4xe

Stellantis’ Mopar parts brand just announced a pair of new, branded, weatherproof indoor/outdoor wall charger units to help owners charge up their Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe hybrid models. Stellantis is making it easier for buyers of its plug-in hybrid Jeep 4xe models to plug in at home...
MotorBiscuit

Each 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Trim Level Explained

What an exciting time to experience the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. It’s the largest Jeep model available, and it’s not just big. It’s grand. The Jeep Grand Wagoneer features more luxury than before while offering tons of classic Jeep capabilities. How much does the 2022 Jeep Grand...
Carscoops

Can An Audi RS Q8 Keep Up With The Almighty Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk?

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is one of the most powerful SUVs on the market thanks to its 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8. However, can a less-powerful Audi RS Q8 rival it in a straight line?. To answer that question, CarWow arranged a series of performance tests between an RS Q8...
techeblog.com

This Custom 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 6×6 Pickup Powered by a 6.4L Hemi V8 Could be Yours

Jeeps are designed to go off-road straight from the factory, but what could make one even more extreme? Adding an extra two wheels of course. This custom 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 6×6 could be yours if the price is right, built exclusively for a professional major league baseball player. Power comes from a 6.4L HEMI (392ci) V8 crate engine generating over 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
pix11.com

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Meet America’s new road trip vehicle. Many people are choosing road trips rather than climbing into a metal tube with snacks and pillows in it; also known as commercial airplanes.Now, the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the rightful king of the SUVs, returns to reclaim his kingdom. Let’s start with...
AutoGuide.com

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Review: Big Red Sleigh Ride

Sometimes a press car comes along at exactly the right time. I kept trying to drive the new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L for the better half of a year. The first three-row model of the brand’s best-seller kept eluding me for one reason or another. I even drove the new-for-2022 two-row before it.
WTHR

AUTO CASEY: 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe electrified all-roading

INDIANAPOLIS — One might argue it has taken Jeep way too long to embrace the coming age of electric vehicles, especially since Chrysler has offered a plug-in mini-van for years. But, Jeep is reaching to its most iconic model, the all-capable, family-friendly Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon – a vehicle that’s useful for taming trails and suburban boulevards alike. Adding a plug attaches the 4xe moniker for 2022, extends its range of talents, and carves a trail for Jeep’s future.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk vs Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye: Which Supercharged Masterpiece Is Faster?

FCA’s Street and Racing Technology (SRT) team pioneered the company’s first supercharged engine: the Hellcat. For 2015, the team rolled out models of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger powered by this 6.2-liter V8. Since then, SRT has shoehorned the Hellcat engine into nearly every drivetrain in FCA’s American lineup. This engine powers Ram’s off-road-racing truck–the Ram 1500 TRX. For the 2021 model year, SRT even offered a Hellcat-powered Durango. But one of the most unique Hellcat vehicles is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Incredibly, this AWD SUV is faster than the latest Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody, in almost every metric tested.
fordauthority.com

Ford Caught Benchmarking 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Ford – like all automakers – routinely benchmarks its competitor’s vehicles, always looking to gain an edge in one of the more competitive industries on earth. That includes the many vehicles currently produced and sold by rival automaker Stellantis, such as the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, Jeep Gladiator, and Ram TRX, all of which have been spotted by Ford Authority spies wearing The Blue Oval’s tell-tale yellow sticker around its headquarters in Dearborn in recent months. Now, we have another vehicle to add to that list – the new 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.
CAR AND DRIVER

Jeep Grand Wagoneer SUV Spied in Long-Wheelbase Form

Jeep's Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer SUVs are set to add long-wheelbase models. Look for the bigger full-size SUVs to overshadow the likes of the Cadillac Escalade ESV and Chevrolet Suburban. We expect Jeep to unveil its extra-large Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer sometime this year. The Jeep Grand Wagoneer is arguably...
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe’s Numbers May Surprise You

Jeep is building a plug-in hybrid version of its popular Grand Cherokee SUV. Some fans of classic Mopar muscle and off-roading are skeptical of the plug-in hybrid. But the new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe might make enough power to win them over. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe makes...
torquenews.com

Three Reasons the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Wins The Car Connection's Top Rating

The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is selected as the Best SUV to Buy in 2022. The Jeep Grand Cherokee has won a lot of awards over the years, but a recent award credits the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee for the upgrades it received during its redesign. The Car Connection has chosen the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee as the Best SUV to Buy in 2022 for several very specific reasons.
localsyr.com

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer: America’s road trip vehicle

Many people nowadays are choosing road trips before climbing into a metal tube with snacks and pillows in it. Also known as commercial airplanes. I took the family out on a road trip, and we had the luxury of testing this 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The rightful king of the...
MotorBiscuit

7 Crucial 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Facts You Need to Know

I’m having trouble naming the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer that I’m reviewing this week. But the song that says, “Getting to know you, getting to know all about you seems to work. I am getting bright and breezy because of the beautiful things I’m learning about the Jeep Grand Wagoneer day by day”. There are a few facts that you really need to know.
Motorious

1968 Dodge Charger Has Big Hemi V8 And Rare Color Combo

This car is the perfect representation of what a muscle car should be with a big V8 Hemi engine, rare colors, and tons of iconic style to match!. Dodge is one of those companies whose influence on the American car culture remains extremely predominant today. While they have been in the news in recent years due to the creation of models such as the Hellcat Chargers and Challenger, even the oldest models in the Dodge lineup still live on as the nation's favorite muscle cars. Unlike some other vehicles, which are typically classified as muscle cars, such as the Challenger and Barracuda, pony cars. The Charger was an actual muscle car that checked nearly every qualification to earn this title, especially in the second generation. This gen saw the introduction of some excellent engine options, such as the ever-popular 440 ci V8 and other V8 powerhouses. However, this particular car has something far more unique, a 426 ci Hemi. But what makes this such an awesome addition to this vehicle?
